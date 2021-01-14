Dairy Resources

Dairy Business Association names new president
Amy Penterman, a dairy farmer from northwestern Wisconsin, recently was named president of the Dairy Business Association. Also a crop-insurance agent Peterman was first elected to the association’s board of directors in 2017. She served as the association’s president-elect in 2019. Prior to that she served as secretary.
Penterman farms with her husband, Sander Penterman, at Dutch Dairy in Thorp, Wisconsin. She has been part of the farm since 2007, which milks 850 cows and farms 1,300 acres.
Members of the Dairy Business Association also elected a new member to the board and re-elected two others. Spencer Frost of Frost Farms near Waterford, Wisconsin, was elected to the board. He has been involved in the association’s advocacy efforts.
Lee Kinnard was chosen to serve as president-elect. He operates Kinnard Farms near Casco, Wisconsin.
Greg Siegenthaler was re-elected to the board, and was chosen to serve as secretary. Also re-elected to the board was Paul Fetzer.
Outgoing Dairy Business Association president, Tom Crave, becomes president emeritus. Mike North’s term as president emeritus ended.
Remaining on the board are Steve Bodart, treasurer, and Kevin Collins, Bob Nagel and Jack Hippen. Visit dairyforward.com for more information.
Dairy-farmer cooperative elects board members
Members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently elected two new directors to its board during the organization’s annual meeting. Jamie Witcpalek and Justin Peterson will join the board for three-year terms.
Witcpalek of Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy is chairwoman of Pagel Family Businesses in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. She has been involved with Edge since her father, John Pagel, helped start the organization a decade ago.
Peterson is the president and managing partner of Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. He has been involved in Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative’s federal advocacy efforts.
The board also chose Michael Crinion as vice-president. A dairy farmer near Elkton, South Dakota, Crinion has served on the board for the past two years.
The cooperative also re-elected Mitch Davis who will continue to serve as treasurer. Heidi Fischer was chosen as secretary.
The terms ended for Todd Doornink, who had been vice president, and Gordon Speirs, board member. Brody Stapel, who farms near Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, remains the cooperative’s president. Also serving on the board are Jim Winn, Jerry Meissner, and John Umhoefer, who serves as an advisory member. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.
Judges confirmed for World Dairy Expo
Sixteen judges have been selected to evaluate dairy cattle at World Dairy Expo, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2. Official judges were voted on by 2019 dairy-cattle show exhibitors. Associate judges were nominated by the corresponding official judge and reviewed by selection committees. The judges are listed.
International Ayrshire Show
- Official: Michael Creek, Hagerstown, Maryland
- Associate: Jamie Howard, Burgessville, Ontario, Canada
International Brown Swiss Show
- Official: Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wisconsin
- Associate: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio
International Guernsey Show
- Official: Molly Sloan, Columbus, Wisconsin
- Associate: Glyn Lucas, Dumfries Galloway, Scotland
International Holstein Show
- Official: Mike Berry, Powell Butte, Oregon
- Associate: Tom DeGroot, Rosedale, British Columbia, Canada
International Junior Holstein Show
- Official: Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wisconsin
- Associate: Tyler Reynolds, Corfu, New York
International Jersey Show
- Official: Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- Associate: Kevin Doeberiener, West Salem, Ohio
International Milking Shorthorn Show
- Official: Dean Dohle, Halfway, Missouri.
- Associate: Keith Fisher, New Enterprise, Pennsylvania
International Red and White Show
- Official: Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
- Associate: Richard Landry, Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Cooperative adds to government-affairs team
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently named Mykel Wedig to its government-affairs team. She will serve as the cooperative's associate director of government affairs.
Wedig recently worked as cooperative liaison at Cooperative Network. She also worked as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, and to the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. She also was manager of congressional relations for the National Pork Producers Council.
Wedig will represent Edge members through work on the cooperative’s federal-policy priorities – from labor shortages and trade opportunities to farmer-led conservation programs and truth in labeling.
Aaron Stauffacher, who had been the cooperative’s associate director of government affairs, has joined a private practice law firm. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.