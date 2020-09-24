Milk producers offer CFAP 2 resources
To help farmers understand and apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s second round of disaster assistance, the National Milk Producers Federation has created a resource guide. The guide explains what Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 contains for dairy. It also features a link to application resources. The organization provides highlights of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2.
A dairy payment amounting to $1.20 per hundredweight on a farm’s production during the past nine months. Dairy payments will be based on actual milk production from Apr. 1 to Aug. 31. Milk production for Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 will be estimated by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency using daily-average production from the April-August base period of known production.
One-hundred percent of the payment will be made once a farm’s eligibility is determined. There will be no 20-percent holdback as with earlier assistance.
For dairy beef, producers are eligible for cattle-inventory payment on bull calves and dairy steers but not for breeding stock. The payment is $55 per head on eligible cattle in inventory on a date selected by the producer between April and the end of August.
The payment-limitation provision has been expanded to include trusts and estates for both rounds of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. Producers who were disadvantaged by trust-related payment interpretations in the first round will have their situation resolved for that round as well as for the latest tranche of aid. The application of direct attribution also is modified so payment limits won’t be reduced based on ownership shares. That will provide more equitable support to dairy farmers with various ownership structures.
Visit nmpf.org and nmpf.org/coronavirus for more information.
Holstein delegate nominations sought
Members of Holstein Association USA may nominate members from their state to serve as voting delegates at the following year's Holstein Association USA Annual Meeting. The 2021 meeting is scheduled to be held June 23-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It will be held in conjunction with the National Holstein Convention.
Nominating petitions must be submitted by Sept. 25 to Holstein Association USA. Ballots will be mailed to members Nov. 1. The election deadline is Dec. 31. New delegates will be announced Feb. 1.
Members become ineligible to serve as a delegate after serving as a delegate at three consecutive annual meetings. But due to the cancellation of the 2020 annual meeting that requirement will be waived. All members will be eligible to be nominated and serve as a delegate. Contact jhoynoski@holstein.com or call 800-952-5200, ext. 4261, for more information.
Dairy service provider earns energy award
Fuller’s Milker Center recently earned a Focus on Energy 2020 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award. The award was presented in partnership with Fuller’s utility providers, Scenic Rivers Energy Cooperative and We Energies.
Fuller’s Milker Center in the past eight years has helped more than 165 customers increase their energy savings through Focus on Energy’s agribusiness multiple-equipment bonus. Fuller’s Milker Center ensured customers could participate in the bonus offering and receive incentives from Focus on Energy. The dairy service provider also encourages the use of energy-efficient pre-coolers, light-emitting diode lighting and air-compressor tune ups.
Focus on Energy is working with utility companies to present Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards across Wisconsin through October. It partners with 107 utilities to offer energy expertise and financial incentives to residents and businesses.
A third-party evaluation in 2019 revealed Wisconsin runs the most cost-effective energy-efficiency programs in the nation in terms of energy savings per dollar spent. A separate evaluation released in 2020 found that for every $1 invested, Focus on Energy generates $4.80 in benefits for Wisconsin. That takes into account economic benefits, reduced energy costs and reduced pollution. Visit fullersmilkercenter.com and focusonenergy.com for more information.
Natural-disaster resource launched
The recent derecho in the Midwest, wildfires raging across the West and an active hurricane season are adding natural disasters to the many challenges dairy farmers are facing in this year of COVID-19. To help them better prepare for and respond to crises, the National Milk Producers Federation has created a new webpage. It provides natural-disaster-related resources. Featured is information on topics ranging from fire safety for livestock to on-farm hurricane preparation and the USDA’s Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool. Visit nmpf.org/disaster-resources for more information.
Cooperative extends food-bank fund
Dairy Farmers of America is continuing to expand the Dairy Farmers of America Cares Farmers Feeding Families Fund. The cooperative’s 13,000 family farm-owners are donating refrigeration to rural and community food banks across the country. They’re also pledging to keep them stocked with dairy products for the remainder of 2020.
When the cooperative started working with rural and community food banks in April it realized many small facilities had limited or no cold storage, said Jackie Klippenstein, senior vice-president of government, industry and community relations for Dairy Farmers of America. Access to refrigeration is one of the greatest challenges for food banks to store fresh foods such as dairy. The cooperative helped provide long-term infrastructure improvements to ensure food banks have refrigeration.
Leprino Foods Company of Denver, Colorado, one of Dairy Farmers of America’s partners, also recently contributed $100,000 to the Farmers Feeding Families Fund. To date the fund has raised more than $650,000 and distributed more than $225,000 to rural and community food banks. Numerous drive-by milk giveaways and product donations to food banks. Some of them are listed.
- Providing more than 250,000 gallons of milk at drive-by milk giveaways throughout the Northeast
- Donating $10,000 worth of milk through Guida’s Dairy to Rhode Island schools
- Working with Kroger to donate more than 90,000 gallons of milk to food banks and health care workers in Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia
- Partnering with Daisy brand to donate 120,000 pounds of cottage cheese in a six-week period to food banks in Akron, Ohio and Cleveland, Ohio
- Donating 250,000 Kemps Giving Cow shelf-stable milks to food banks in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa
- Working with Dairy West to donate 9,775 pounds of cheese curds to Salt Lake City-area food banks
- Providing more than 12,000 gallons of milk to food banks throughout Southern California
Through these initiatives and others Dairy Farmers of America has donated about 15 million servings of dairy. But there’s still a huge need, which is why the organization is launching the refrigeration program, Klippenstein said. Visit dfamilk.com and search for "DFA cares" for more information.
Series presents profits
A three-part series of articles focused on dairy profitability is available from Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach. The articles are written by Larry Tranel, Extension and Outreach dairy field specialist. Summaries of each are listed.
Mindset profits – There are many variations as to how producers and consultants view profits on dairy farms as everyone has a different mindset in managing profits. Some make decisions by recovering most costs with enough money left for living expenses. Others use profit after recovering all costs.
Value of labor – Beginning farmers may find worth considering labor as a current cost but also as a future investment within the “time value of money” realm. Labor efficiency as a young person may be more important than when one is older. Labor cost had a 2:1 correlation to cost of production in one organic dairy study.
Grass milk and once-a-day milking – Some organic producers who have taken production losses due to grazing or organic practices have moved to practices of not feeding grain – with a milk-premium incentive – and-or once-a-day milking. The results are greatly variable from farm to farm. But in response to producer inquiries, an article was written to address the many variables at play when considering one or both of the production practices.
Visit extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam and search for "E-Dairy News and Views Archive September 2020" for more information.
General Mills launches keto-friendly line
General Mills is launching :ratio, a ketogenic-friendly product line featuring yogurt-cultured dairy snacks and crunchy bars. The ketogenic products category is predicted to grow 5.5 percent through 2027, according to “Insight Partners/Ketogenic Diet Market to 2027,” published in July 2019.
The :ratio yogurt snacks feature five fruit-flavor options – strawberry, coconut, vanilla, mango and black cherry. The bars are available in lemon almond and toasted almond. Visit RatioFood.com for more information.