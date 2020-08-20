Dairy products donated
CP Feeds LLC and Country Visions Cooperative have collaborated with several supply partners to donate $50,000-worth of dairy products to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Pallet shipments of butter and cottage cheese are being donated to help people in need in eastern Wisconsin as well as to support dairy producers and the dairy-industry supply chain.
Elanco, Church & Dwight, Adisseo, Balchem, Nutra Blend, RP Nutrients, Zinpro, Land O’ Lakes, CHS and CoBank have provided both matching donations and additional funding for the effort.
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin began collecting pallets of butter in mid-May from Pine River Dairy in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. It also began collecting cottage cheese in mid-May from Westby Cooperative Creamery of Westby, Wisconsin. In total Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will receive about 10,500 pounds of butter and more than 20,000 containers of cottage cheese through the support of the companies and their partners. The donation includes 1,250 soft-sided coolers for food pantries to use for distributing the products. Visit countryvisionscoop.com and cpfeeds.com and FeedingAmericaWI.org for more information.
Holstein association adds lists to website
Two new features have been added to the Holstein Association USA website to help recognize outstanding Registered Holstein cows and breeders. New links have been added under the “Popular Lists” section on the association’s homepage for “Monthly Classification Summaries” and “40,000+ Pound Production Records.”
On the Monthly Classification Summaries page viewers will find lists by month of any cow that classified Very Good-85 or greater in that month. That includes cows that received a Multiple E designation regardless of age. The report lists the animals’ names, age at time of classification, final score, sire name, owner name and owner state. The report is sortable and searchable.
The 40,000+ Pound Production Records page is similar but includes all cows that have a completed lactation record of at least 40,000 pounds of milk received in a given month. The report lists the animals’ names, age at the start of lactation, milk, fat and protein information, sire name, owner name and owner state. The report is sortable and searchable.
Reports are available from January 2020 through the present for both new features. The lists will be updated each month after classification. Production-record files are received and processed for the month. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Alliance supports entrepreneurship
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance recently was launched to help Midwestern dairy producers and processors diversify, modernize or develop new products. The alliance is coordinated as a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The initiative will help support farmstead or small-dairy businesses as they explore opportunities to create new value-added dairy products. The initiative also will provide targeted grants to dairy businesses to encourage more entrepreneurial efforts, said John Lucey, director of the Center for Dairy Research. The alliance is available to help dairy-related businesses in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said the organization is pleased to be guiding investments that can boost sales of value-added dairy products domestically and abroad, and ultimately increase profitability for family farmers and dairy processors.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a result of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives in the 2018 Farm Bill. The initiatives support dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing and distribution of dairy products through direct technical assistance and grants to dairy businesses.
The alliance will be distributing direct-to-business grants totaling $220,000. A grant-review committee will evaluate applications and make subsequent awards. Grants of as much as $20,000 will be awarded for projects. The grant-application form will be available on the alliance’s website. The application deadline is Aug. 14. Awardees will be notified Sept. 4. Visit turbo.cdr.wisc.edu for more information.