Dairy Resources

Dairy-assistance programs updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package that includes permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program.
The targeted assistance is the first step in the USDA’s approach that will total more than $2 billion to help the dairy industry recover from the pandemic and to be more resilient to future challenges, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, payments will reimburse eligible dairy farmers for 80 percent of the revenue difference per month. That will be based on an annual production of as much as 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on fluid-milk sales from July through December 2020. The payment rate will vary by region based on actual losses on pooled milk related to price volatility.
The USDA will make payments through agreements with independent handlers and cooperatives. Handlers and cooperatives will distribute the monies on the same basis July-December 2020 payments were made to their dairy-farmer suppliers and a formula set by the USDA. The agency will reimburse handlers and cooperatives for allowed administrative costs.
The USDA stated it will notify eligible handlers and cooperatives of the opportunity to participate in the program. The USDA will distribute payments to participating handlers within 60 days of entering into an agreement. Once funding is provided, a handler will have 30 days to distribute monies to qualifying dairy farmers.
As part of the program handlers also will provide virtual or in-person education to dairy farmers on a variety of dairy topics available from the USDA or other sources. A handler will have until March 1, 2022 to directly provide educational opportunities to dairy farmers.
The program is part of $6 billion of pandemic assistance the USDA announced in March to address gaps and disparities in previous rounds of assistance. Other pandemic assistance to dairy farmers includes $400 million for a new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and mitigate food waste and loss, and $580 million for Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for small and medium farms.
Outside the pandemic assistance, USDA stated it will make improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program. It will update the feed-cost formula to better reflect the actual cost dairy farmers pay for good-quality alfalfa. The change will be retroactive to January 2020. It’s expected to provide additional retroactive payments of about $100 million for 2020 and 2021.
The change will be part of the permanent safety net. The USDA estimates it will average about $80 million per year or about $800 million in 10 years for dairy headed into the upcoming farm bill. Details on the additional actions will be provided when regulations are published. Dairy farmers are advised to wait until the details are available to contact their local USDA Service Center for more information. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "dairy program" for more information.
Partners pilot milk-cooling program
Bel Brands USA and Dairy Farmers of America recently formed a partnership to implement and measure sustainable-cooling practices. The practices are designed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by reducing on-farm energy usage.
The partners have identified an opportunity to integrate more energy-efficient and economically viable milk-cooling systems in line with the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an industry-wide effort led by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
Throughout the 12-month pilot program, Bel and Dairy Farmers of America will support adoption of energy-efficient and cost-effective on-farm milk cooling methods. That will involve natural well-water cooling methods used by an Iowa dairy farm that supplies milk to Bel Brands. The warm well water used for cooling the milk will be fed to cows.
The farm will work with the sustainability team at Dairy Farmers of America to capture energy and economic data from the milk-cooling practices and compare them to flash chillers. If proven successful the goal is to replicate the practices on other U.S. dairy farms. Visit belbrandsusa.com and search for "Healthier & Responsible Food for All" for more information.