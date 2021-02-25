Dairy Resources

Dairy Business Innovation Alliance seeks grant applications
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will be distributing $1 million in its next grant cycle. Dairy enterprises – such as farmers, entrepreneurs and processors – in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply. The alliance is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Eligible projects include dairy-farm diversification, creation of value-added dairy products and dairy-product exports. Grants of as much as $50,000 will be awarded through a competitive process.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance encourages potential applicants to view its “Let’s Get Started” webinar series prior to applying for a grant. The webinars share state and federal resources that can be helpful for dairy and farm businesses. For example if an applicant needs help developing a business plan or a project budget, the alliance encourages them to contact their local Small Business Development Centers. Business plans are required for the alliance's grant applications.
Grant applications will be available for download on the alliance’s website starting March 1. The application deadline is Apr. 30. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/grant-program and cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-webinars for more information.
Sustainability-award nominees sought
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy is seeking nominations for its U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards program. The program was launched to honor farms, businesses and partnerships for socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound practices and technologies. Nominees are sought in four categories.
The Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award recognizes farmers for practices and technologies that demonstrate economic, environmental and-or social benefits and continuous improvement in dairy production. Nominees take a holistic approach to sustainability. They also provide replicable results that can advance on-farm dairy leadership and inspire positive change industrywide.
The Outstanding Dairy Processing and Manufacturing Sustainability Award recognizes demonstrated steps to innovate, measure and communicate progress in the area of sustainability. Nominees provide replicable success stories to benefit the dairy community and to inform continuous improvement industrywide.
The Community Impact Award recognizes efforts that improve lives and communities through positive impacts on health and wellness, hunger relief, workforce development, community volunteering and investment, and-or environmental stewardship. Nominees demonstrate how farms, cooperatives, processors or other dairy-community stakeholders develop solutions to shared challenges and goals of communities in which they live and work.
The Supply Chain Collaboration Award recognizes collaborative and market-based partnerships to demonstrate that sustainable outcomes come when all parts of the supply chain are involved in finding solutions. The award highlights farm-to-fork engagement through a collaborative farm, cooperative processor and-or retail-foodservice partnership to benefit all involved.
The 2021 winners will receive a commemorative plaque and recognition during June Dairy Month with members of the U.S. dairy community, media and other stakeholders. They also will be featured as a case study on usdairy.com to share insights and lessons learned.
The deadline for award submissions is March 26. There is no fee to enter. Visit www.USDairy.com/2021Awards for more information.
Canadian dairy farmers receive direct payments
More than 5,000 Canadian dairy farmers have received payments totaling $267.1 million in the second year of the country’s Dairy Direct Payments Program. That represents about half of the country’s 10,000 farmers.
With the payments the Government of Canada is compensating supply-managed sectors for market-access concessions made in the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Dairy farmers will receive $1.75 billion in direct payments in the course of four years, with $345 million made available in year one – 2019 through 2020 and $468 million currently available in year two of the program. Another $469 million will be available in 2021 and 2022, and $468 million in 2022 and 2023.
The amounts build on the $250 million Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement on-farm investment program. They provide certainty on the schedule and form of remaining payments in the $2 billion total compensation package for dairy farmers, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
The agency added that the Canadian government remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and to providing compensation to processors of supply-managed products. Visit agr.gc.ca for more information.
Cargill adds to dairy team
Tyler Harris recently was hired as a dairy technical-application specialist for the Cargill dairy team’s central region. The region encompasses Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Harris will work in conjunction with dairy focus consultants to help dairy farms realize their full potential. He will make farm visits and analyze forages, rations and more.
He earned a master’s degree in muscle biology and a doctorate in dairy nutritional immunology from Texas Tech. Prior to joining Cargill he served as an account manager and technical-services manager in the dairy industry in California and Indiana, respectively. Visit cargill.com/meat-poultry/dairy for more information.
Effort focuses on fertility
An international genomics project recently was launched to integrate novel genetic traits for fertility, health and feed efficiency into a database to help farmers and breeders, said Christine Baes, an animal biosciences professor at Canada's University of Guelph, and the project’s leader.
Genome Canada will provide $4 million toward the project. Ontario Genomics, Genome Alberta, Genome Quebec and Genome British Columbia will provide $3 million in funding. The project will receive funding support from Lactanet Canada – a partnership between Valacta, CanWest DHI and the Canadian Dairy Network. It also will receive support from Growsafe, Allflex, Afimilk, NEDAP and Illumina.
The project involves collaborators in the United States, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Project members aim to identify and develop traits that help animals adapt to changing environmental conditions while maintaining milk productivity, health and fertility. The project is expected to address increasing concerns about human health, animal health and methane emissions as well as water, energy and land use.
Baes will work with co-principal investigators at the University of British Columbia, the University of Alberta and Université Laval. She also will work with researchers at the University of Prince Edward Island and at companies and industry organizations across Canada. About 40 researchers from the University of Guelph will participate.
The research team will work with cattle at more than a dozen farms near Guelph to collect health and feed-efficiency data. Project partners will use that information along with fertility data from other members and centers to develop and refine an evaluation system for individual animals. The system will be managed by Lactanet Canada. Contact cbaes@uoguelph.ca for more information.