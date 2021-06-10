Dairy Resources

Livestock-insurance policies updated
Livestock-insurance policies are being updated to improve options for producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency’s updates to the Dairy Revenue Protection and the Livestock Gross Margin policies will be effective for the 2022 and succeeding crop years.
In its second year the Dairy Revenue Protection program covered about 30 percent of milk production. It provided farmers protection against unexpected decreases in prices, due to COVID and other causes. About $478 million was paid to dairy producers, according to the USDA. Changes for the 2022 crop year are featured.
- The Class Pricing Option will remain available for purchase even when either the Class III or Class IV milk price isn’t published.
- Records requirements will be relaxed by allowing monthly total pounds of milk and milk components – instead of just daily pounds – to be acceptable records.
- The weekend sales period will be modified to end on Sunday at 9 a.m. Central Time.
The Livestock Gross Margin program is available for cattle, dairy and swine producers. It provides protection against loss of gross margin – market value of livestock minus feed costs. Total insured livestock and livestock products increased about 103 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the USDA.
The changes for the 2022 crop year allow producers to purchase coverage on a weekly basis instead of monthly.
Another insurance option is the Livestock Risk Protection program. It’s available for producers of feeder cattle, fed cattle and swine. It provides protection against declining market prices. Recent changes, which include increased head limits and additional subsidy increases, have resulted in a 1,000 percent-plus increase in program participation compared to the 2020 crop year.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Processor grants awarded
Fifteen Wisconsin companies will receive Dairy Processor Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The grants are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy-processing facilities.
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2021 grants, with a maximum $50,000 allowed for each project. The agriculture department received 18 grant requests totaling more than $630,000. As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed increasing available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to $600,000 each year to address the need for additional support to the dairy industry.
Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. The grant recipients and their planned projects are listed.
- Caprine Supreme of Black Creek, installation of an additional walk-in cooler for product storage
- Carr Valley Cheese Co. of La Valle, creation of an equipment room and tank-access hallway
- Chalet Cheese of Monroe, installation of a new separator and cream tank
- Clock Shadow Creamery of Milwaukee, two-year rental of a packaging machine to increase capacity
- Decatur Dairy of Brodhead, purchase of engineering involved in building a warehouse
- Foremost Farms of Baraboo, hiring a consultant to explore options for new cheese products and line extensions
- Henning Cheese of Kiel, installation of an inline packaging machine
- Highfield Farm Creamery of Walworth, placement of polyvinyl-chloride curtain strips, purchase of cheese molds, installation of ceiling insulation above three aging rooms, a used clean-out-of-place tank, and a small brine tank
- K&K Cheese of Cashton, hiring a consultant to help determine best type and configuration of light-emitting-diode lighting for facility and purchase of lights
- Maple Leaf Cheese of Monroe, creation of a marketing program and business framework for including a more diverse production and distribution system
- Nasonville Dairy of Marshfield, engineering of steam systems, updating of equipment including cheese vats and finishing tables, and addition of one cheese tower
- Rolling Hills Dairy of Monroe, diversification to re-define role and offer quality cheese in a farm-to-table theme
- Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville, purchase of multi-functional block molds and engineering a refurbished elevated vat
- Widmers Cheese of Theresa, hiring a consultant to help transition business to the next generation and upgrade to the mail-order system
- Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne, hiring a consultant for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit and providing classes for employees to obtain or further cheesemaking licenses
Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Drug-residue prevention manual published
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Program recently published its "2021 Milk & Dairy Beef Drug Residue Prevention Reference Manual" and accompanying pocket guide. The annual publication provides a comprehensive list of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for use in cattle with their associated milk- and meat-withdrawal times. The publication also features milk- and urine-screening test information.
The manual serves as a resource for producers and veterinarians. It features a variety of information.
- residue-prevention best practices
- record keeping and herd health
- drug administration
- culling of animals
- residue testing
- drug classes
- approved drugs and screening tests
Visit nationaldairyfarm.com/product/2021-drug-residue-and-prevention-manual for more information.
Lakeshore Technical teams compete
Lakeshore Technical College agribusiness-science and technology students and dairy-herd management students recently competed in the Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge, the State Professional Agricultural Students Organization Conference, and the National Professional Agricultural Students Organization Conference.
Lakeshore’s team placed first in the Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge, which featured teams from technical and four-year colleges such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Kansas State University. Lakeshore’s team was comprised of Wisconsinites Kelsie Bramstedt of Newton, Lily Charapata of Coleman, Colin DeYoung of Kewaskum, Alexis Doege of Brillion, Ariel Johanek of Two Rivers, and Emily Kroll of Mishicot.
Several Lakeshore teams and individual students competed in events during the State Professional Agricultural Students Organization Conference. Lakeshore’s participation in the interview and dairy-specialist events resulted in second, fourth, seventh, and tenth-place finishes among 16 teams. Members of the dairy-specialist team placing second were Charapata, Kroll, and Leah Schilke of Denmark, Wisconsin.
Two Lakeshore College Bowl teams competed among 24 teams. One Lakeshore team advanced to the finals and placed second. The team was comprised of Doege, Christian Gierach of West Bend, Ryan Hecker of Kiel, Makayla Heise of Cedarburg, and Johanek.
During the National Professional Agricultural Students Organization Conference, one Lakeshore team competed in the dairy-specialist event, placing third. The team was comprised of Bramsteadt, Charapata and Kroll. Visit gotoltc.edu/academics/degree-programs for more information.
Dairy-ingredients market forecast
The global dairy-ingredients market is projected to reach a value of more than $81 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 7 percent during the forecast period. Market analyst Marketsandmarkets attributes expected growth to increased consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods, complemented by versatile application of dairy ingredients and increased consumer awareness of healthy eating.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth among all the regions. Greater awareness of healthy foods has pushed the market for functional and fortified foods, which is creating more demand for dairy ingredients. Ingredients, such as milk powder, are being used in infant formulas and sports drinks.
The report features a study on marketing and development strategies along with product portfolios of leading dairy-ingredient companies.
- FrieslandCampina
- Groupe Lactalis
- Arla Foods
- Saputo
- Fonterra Co-operative Group
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Kerry Group
- Ornua
- AMCO Proteins
- Prolactal
- Valio
- Glanbia
- Hoogwegt Group
- Batory Foods
- Ingredia SA
- Agropur
- Euroserum
The report analyzes dairy ingredients by type – proteins, milk powder, milk-fat concentrate, lactose and its derivatives. The report also addresses application – infant formulas, sports nutrition and dairy products. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "Dairy Ingredients Market" for more information.
Net merit to be updated
The board of the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding recently approved an update to the net-merit selection indices. The update will be effective for the next triannual evaluations Aug. 10. The board considered input from several organizations and committees, including a joint meeting with the Genetic Evaluation Methods and Producer Advisory Committee.
The net-merit formula update will include feed-saved and heifer-livability traits launched in December along with updated economic values. The goal is to use the most current research so that indices are a premier predictor of dairy-animal profit potential, according to the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.
The board will provide information and sources for dairy producers, as well as for organizations and representatives that serve producers worldwide. Visit uscdcb.com for more information.