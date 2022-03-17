Dairy Resources

Cheese entries earn top spots
Seven Wisconsin cheese entries ranked in the best-20 at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Chris Roelli of Roelli Cheese Company in Shullsburg earned a spot in the best-20 with Red Rock, a cave-aged cheddar with a hint of blue. Emmi Roth was in the finals with best-of-class Grand Cru Surchoix.
Other Wisconsin entries securing top spots were Land O’ Lakes’ cheddar aged one to two years; Klondike Cheese Company Odyssey peppercorn feta; BelGioioso creamy gorgonzola; and Arla Castello smoked cracked-pepper gouda. Key wins from Wisconsin are featured.
- 39 best-of-class awards, 35 second awards and 36 third awards
- 46 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies won one or more awards
- Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies swept 12 classes.
Wisconsin produces more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese, comprising 50 percent of the nation's specialty cheese. Visit WorldChampionCheese.org and WisconsinCheese.com for more information.
Reproduction-award nominations sought
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is seeking nominations for the 2022 Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Awards program. Dairy-industry professionals may nominate herds with reproduction excellence. The awards program recognizes outstanding dairy operations for reproductive efficiency and well-implemented procedures. Nominations are due Apr. 30.
From the nominations judges evaluate reproductive-performance criteria and narrow the nominations to a group of finalists. Dairies named as finalists submit herd-management data and judges rank the finalists as platinum, gold, silver or bronze.
Herds earning those honors are invited to attend the annual meeting of the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-17, in Middleton, Wisconsin. Visit dcrcouncil.org and click on the "awards" tab for more information.
Animal-welfare consultation opens
The European Food Safety Authority recently launched an open consultation on draft guidance methodology it will use for a series of scientific opinions on the welfare of farmed animals.
The opinions, which will be published between June 2022 and March 2023, were requested by the European Commission as a key component of its Farm to Fork strategy. They will cover the welfare of animals during transport as well as on-farm welfare of calves, laying hens, broilers, pigs, ducks, geese and quail, and dairy cows.
The methodological guidance will define harmonized methods and strategies to be applied consistently across the opinions. It will list and describe the welfare consequences of husbandry conditions known to affect animals.
The document also will feature new methodology for assessing welfare by comparing conditions that animals experience on farms to “natural” conditions.
The consultation runs until 28 March 2022. Visit efsa.europa.eu/en for more information.
USDA increases ‘innovation’ funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives. In November 2021 the USDA invested $18.4 million in three initiatives at the University of Tennessee, the Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It also awarded $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University-Fresno.
Each initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for as much as $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing-capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
Since being established in 2019 Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives have provided technical assistance and sub-grants to dairy farmers and businesses across their regions. The initiatives help farmers and businesses with business-plan development, marketing and branding, and increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques to support the development of value-added products. visit ams.usda.gov/grants for more information.
Market analyses available
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is making available two market-intelligence reports to U.S. dairy businesses. The first report focuses on export opportunities to markets in Asia and the Middle East. The second report features opportunities for import displacement of goat cheese and sheep cheese.
The export-opportunities report addresses how cheese as an ingredient is a prominent sector in both Asia and the Middle East. It also discusses the importance of product labeling, such as Halal and Kosher designations.
The import-displacement report discusses how consumers are willing to pay premiums for goat cheese and sheep cheese as well as the importance of texture in those products. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-resources for more information.
Ag students compete in challenge
Members of Lakeshore Technical College’s Professional Agricultural Student organization recently participated in the Midwest Regional Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge held in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Twenty-three teams from two-year and four-year colleges competed. Lakeshore’s teams placed third and fifth.
The team placing third consists of Lily Charapata, Elizabeth Benicke, Zoe Ertel and Kaylee Pingel. The team placing fifth consists of Kelsie Bramstedt, Brendan Wenzel, Alex Diersen and Trey Hafkey.
At the Midwest Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge students work as consulting teams while exploring a dairy operation from all angles. Local farms provide a variety of records. Mentors guide the students through the process of looking for trends within the farm operations. Teams then present their findings and recommendations to a panel of judges who question them and provide feedback.
Lakeshore’s Professional Agricultural Student organization enables students to build and sharpen their skills so they're ready for the workforce. The students are enrolled in a variety of agricultural-related programs including agribusiness science and technology, dairy-business management and dairy-herd management. Visit gotoltc.edu and search for "degree programs" for more information.