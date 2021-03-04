Dairy Resources

Reproductive-management course offered
Cornell University’s PRO-DAIRY program is hosting an online reproductive-management course in both English and Spanish. The course is open to anyone interested in the subject. It will be held from March 12 to Apr. 30. It is designed to provide students with fundamental knowledge to understand and manage an effective dairy-reproductive program. Cornell University faculty and PRO-DAIRY staff will discuss several topics.
- anatomy and physiology
- synchronization protocols
- breeding strategies
- artificial-insemination techniques
- monitoring reproductive programs
- heifer-reproduction management
To register visit cals.cornell.edu/education/degrees-programs/reproductive-management or cals.cornell.edu/education/degrees-programs/reproductive-management-spanish for more information.
Herd-reproduction award nominations sought
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is seeking nominations for its 2021 Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Awards program. The awards program recognizes outstanding dairy operations for reproductive efficiency and well-implemented procedures.
Dairy-industry professionals such as veterinarians, Extension agents, artificial-insemination company and pharmaceutical-company representatives, dairy processors and co-op field staff and consultants, may nominate dairy herds with reproduction excellence.
Herds earning platinum, gold, silver or bronze awards are invited to attend the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council’s annual meeting, scheduled for Nov. 10-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nominations are due Apr. 30. Visit dcrcouncil.org and click on the "awards" tab for more information.
Dairy-grant applications available
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance – a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association – recently opened the application period for its next grant cycle. The alliance will distribute $1 million in grants. Eligible projects are dairy-farm diversification, the creation of “value added” dairy products. and starting or increasing dairy-product exports. Grants of as much as $50,000 will be awarded through a competitive process.
Dairy enterprises – such as farmers, entrepreneurs and processors – in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply. They’re encouraged to view the “Let’s Get Started” webinar series prior to applying for a grant. The webinars share state and federal resources that can be helpful for dairy and farm businesses wanting to apply for a grant.
The grant-application deadline is Apr. 30. Visit cdr.wisc.edu and search for "DBIA grant program" for more information.
Scholar applicants sought
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is accepting applications for its scholar program. The recipient will earn an expense-paid trip to attend the council’s annual meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 10-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.
To be eligible for the program candidates must be a Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council member and graduate student enrolled full-time at a college or university in a dairy, animal or veterinary science, microbiology or related program at the time of application deadline. The candidate should have an area of interest that includes dairy-cattle reproduction.
The application deadline is April 30.The scholar will be chosen by June 1. Visit bit.ly/DCRCscholar for more information.