Dairy Margin Coverage applications accepted
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2021 enrollment. The enrollment deadline is Dec. 11.
Dairy Margin Coverage is a voluntary risk-management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price – the margin – declines to a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
Dairy margin coverage payments triggered for seven months in 2019 and three months in 2020. More than 23,000 operations enrolled in the program in 2019. More than 13,000 operations enrolled in 2020, according to the USDA.
To determine the appropriate level of coverage for a specific dairy operation, producers can use the USDA’s recently updated online dairy-decision tool. It’s designed to help producers with calculating total premium costs and administrative fees associated with participation.
The tool was developed in cooperation with representatives from the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin. Its historical-analysis feature illustrates what Dairy Margin Coverage indemnity payments might have been had the program been available for the previous two decades. The analysis indicates that in the course of time, payments made to producers exceed premiums paid.
The enhancements provide a more comprehensive decision-support experience for producers, according to the USDA. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Dairy Margin Coverage" for more information.
Dairy Shrine leaders elected
The National Dairy Shrine recently held its annual meeting online, where it elected new leadership and awarded scholarships. Dennis Funk of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was elected to serve as president of the board of directors. Matt Iager of Boonsboro, Maryland, was named president-elect. The National Dairy Shrine also introduced a new slate of board members.
- Kate Geppert, Kingdom City, Missouri
- Jodi Hoynoski, Brattleboro, Vermont
- Vikram Mistry, Brookings, South Dakota
- Sheila McGuirk, Dodgeville, Wisconsin
- Carol Regusci, Modesto, California
- Brittany Heizer, Snow Camp, North Carolina
Returning board members are listed.
- Bonnie Bargstedt, Valatie, New York
- Randy Gross Sr., Elkton, South Dakota
- Linda Hanson, Goodridge, Minnesota
- Joel Hastings, Madera, California
- Stan Henderson, Paso Robles, California
- James Huffard, Crockett, Virginia
- Rita Kennedy, Valencia, Pennsylvania
- Dan Schimek, Eagle Lake, Minnesota
- Royce Thornton, Wooster, Ohio
- Karen Wheatley, Crumpton, Maryland
Six board members retired from the board.
- Jim Dickrell, Monticello, Minnesota
- Larry Schirm, Laurelville, Ohio
- Fowler Branstetter, Edmonton, Kentucky
- Tim Abbott, Enosburg, Vermont
- Ken Raney, State College, Pennsylvania
- Leah Ziemba, Madison, Wisconsin
While the meeting was virtual the Dairy Shrine awarded more than $37,000 in scholarships to 32 college students. Adult award winners also were recognized; formal recognition is planned for the 2021 awards banquet.
A new approach to membership outreach and corporate sponsorships was discussed during the meeting. A new monthly e-newsletter for members will begin soon to further the organization’s mission and increase regular contact with members. The Dairy Shrine also will launch a new corporate sponsorship program. Contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.