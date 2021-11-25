Dairy Resources

Goat cheese crowned world champion
A soft goat cheese named “Olavidia,” made by Quesos y Besos of Jaén, Spain, was named World Champion Cheese at the World Cheese Awards. The competition, featuring more than 4,000 cheese entries from 45 countries, was held Nov. 3 in Oviedo, Spain.
Produced by a family-run business established in 2017, Olavidia has brought international acclaim to Silvia Peláez and her team. The cheese is matured with Penicillium Candidum and a layer of olive stone ash running through its middle.
Second place was awarded to an Epoisses Berthaut Perrière, made by Fromagerie Berthaut in France and entered by Savencia Fromage & Dairy.
Third place was awarded to Eminence Grise – Tomme Chèvre Grise au Bleu. It was made by Van der Heiden Kaas in the Netherlands.
All entries were judged in a single day as 250 experts from 38 countries considered their appearance, texture, aroma and flavor. The World Cheese Awards event is organized by the Guild of Fine Food. Visit gff.co.uk for more information.