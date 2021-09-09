Dairy Resources

Junior Holstein Show premiums to increase
Youth participating in the International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo Sept. 28 will receive enhanced cash premiums. Compeer Financial is providing financial support for the increased premiums.
More than 150 dairy youth from across North America exhibited 235 animals at the 2019 stand-alone junior breed show. Throughout the week of World Dairy Expo 2021, dairy-cattle show exhibitors will earn more than $150,000 in cash awards and premiums.
The first entry deadline for World Dairy Expo’s 54th Dairy Cattle Show was Sept. 6. Late entries may be submitted to worlddairyexpo.com through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. the day before the respective breed meeting for an additional charge.
Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions between the United States and Canada, World Dairy Expo recently committed to offering full refunds to Canadian exhibitors unable to cross the border. Exhibitors with questions related to COVID-19 policies at World Dairy Expo should visit worlddairyexpo.com/pages/COVID-19.php. Expo’s current COVID-19 policies, established by the World Dairy Expo executive committee, will be available Sept. 2.
World Dairy Expo will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin.
Entry information, a schedule of events, rules and other updates may be found in the premium book, which is available online. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or contact lbreuch@wdexpo.com or amagnochi@wdexpo.com for more information.
Global dairy trends highlighted
Innova Market Insights recently published research showing that consumers want their dairy purchases to satisfy multiple concerns and cravings. Attitudes and opinions vary widely from one category to another. Milk and yogurt purchases for example, are driven mainly by daily nutrition needs while taste is king in cheese choices.
Traceability and sustainable-farming methods also are increasingly important for milk shoppers. About half of yogurt consumers prefer products to have some type of extra health benefit while messages related to nature and tradition are more likely to attract buyers of cheese.
The popularity of dairy varies widely in different parts of the world. For example, there is a marked divide between Europe – a region of dairy lovers – and Asia, where there’s much less of a tradition of consumption. For example 9 out of 10 Russians see cheese as a typical grocery purchase compared to just 1 in 10 in China, according to Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova Market Insights.
But research also shows that Asians are far more likely than Western consumers to be increasing their dairy intakes – 42 percent in China and Vietnam compared to 13 percent to 14 percent in France and Germany. While there’s less dairy consumption in Asia, there's hope for wider interest and more mainstream dairy purchasing in the future.
Differing habits also are reflected in data showing which dairy products go with which meals. Breakfast is particularly important for milk and yogurt consumption. Cheese is consumed more evenly across main meals.
There are notable regional trends. Latin Americans over-index on the use of dairy products at the breakfast table while Scandinavians prefer yogurt at breakfast time. Yogurt is more likely to find a place at the lunch or dinner table in France and Turkey.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has intensified consumer interest in naturalness and traceability, and these will be important for dairy innovators in the future. Increasing competition from plant-based alternatives also increases pressure on the dairy industry to understand consumers’ needs and target them accordingly. Visit innovamarketinsights.com for more information.