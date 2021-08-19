Dairy Resources

Dairy-assistance programs updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package that includes permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program.
The targeted assistance is the first step in the USDA’s approach that will total more than $2 billion to help the dairy industry recover from the pandemic and to be more resilient to future challenges, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, payments will reimburse eligible dairy farmers for 80 percent of the revenue difference per month. That will be based on an annual production of as much as 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on fluid-milk sales from July through December 2020. The payment rate will vary by region based on actual losses on pooled milk related to price volatility.
The USDA will make payments through agreements with independent handlers and cooperatives. Handlers and cooperatives will distribute the monies on the same basis July-December 2020 payments were made to their dairy-farmer suppliers and a formula set by the USDA. The agency will reimburse handlers and cooperatives for allowed administrative costs.
The USDA stated it will notify eligible handlers and cooperatives of the opportunity to participate in the program. The USDA will distribute payments to participating handlers within 60 days of entering into an agreement. Once funding is provided, a handler will have 30 days to distribute monies to qualifying dairy farmers.
As part of the program handlers also will provide virtual or in-person education to dairy farmers on a variety of dairy topics available from the USDA or other sources. A handler will have until March 1, 2022 to directly provide educational opportunities to dairy farmers.
The program is part of $6 billion of pandemic assistance the USDA announced in March to address gaps and disparities in previous rounds of assistance. Other pandemic assistance to dairy farmers includes $400 million for a new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and mitigate food waste and loss, and $580 million for Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for small and medium farms.
Outside the pandemic assistance, USDA stated it will make improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program. It will update the feed-cost formula to better reflect the actual cost dairy farmers pay for good-quality alfalfa. The change will be retroactive to January 2020. It’s expected to provide additional retroactive payments of about $100 million for 2020 and 2021.
The change will be part of the permanent safety net. The USDA estimates it will average about $80 million per year or about $800 million in 10 years for dairy headed into the upcoming farm bill. Details on the additional actions will be provided when regulations are published. Dairy farmers are advised to wait until the details are available to contact their local USDA Service Center for more information. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "dairy program" for more information.
Nonprofit raises record $335,000
Dairy Cares of Wisconsin has started its second decade in record fashion. The nonprofit is revising its 2021 fundraising figure, with a new total of $335,000 raised thus far.
Sponsorships and donations prior to the July 31 Dairy Cares Garden Party totaled $261,000. Funds raised via virtual and live auctions as well as supplemental donations increased the amount to $335,000.
Since Dairy Cares’ inception 11 years ago the organization has raised more than $1.8 million for Children’s Wisconsin, an independent healthcare system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. Individuals interested in supporting Children’s Wisconsin may still donate.
- Text DAIRY to 76278 or visit dairy.givesmart.com
- Select the “Donate” option on the homepage or within the menu
- Select or enter the donation-payment amount
- Complete the user profile when the system prompts
Children’s Wisconsin in 2018 launched the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab at its Milwaukee flagship hospital. The facility offers hands-on training for the next generation of healthcare providers. Visit dairycaresofwisconsin.org and childrenswi.org for more information.
Partners pilot milk-cooling program
Bel Brands USA and Dairy Farmers of America recently formed a partnership to implement and measure sustainable-cooling practices. The practices are designed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by reducing on-farm energy usage.
The partners have identified an opportunity to integrate more energy-efficient and economically viable milk-cooling systems in line with the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an industry-wide effort led by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
Throughout the 12-month pilot program, Bel and Dairy Farmers of America will support adoption of energy-efficient and cost-effective on-farm milk cooling methods. That will involve natural well-water cooling methods used by an Iowa dairy farm that supplies milk to Bel Brands. The warm well water used for cooling the milk will be fed to cows.
The farm will work with the sustainability team at Dairy Farmers of America to capture energy and economic data from the milk-cooling practices and compare them to flash chillers. If proven successful the goal is to replicate the practices on other U.S. dairy farms. Visit belbrandsusa.com and search for "Healthier & Responsible Food for All" for more information.
Acquisition expands technology services
Dairy.com recently acquired ever.ag, a provider of crop insurance, commodity brokerage, technology and other services for the dairy, grain and livestock sectors. The acquisition will expand Dairy.com’s offerings of software, risk-management resources, services and market intelligence.
The company stated that its plan is to enable farmers and cooperatives, and processors and other end-users to leverage multiple options for powering their part of the agricultural supply chain.
With the acquisition Dairy.com has more than 200 team members in seven global locations, with 65 specifically dedicated to supporting the risk management and market-intelligence needs of thousands of farmers and hundreds of commercial firms. Dairy.com will be positioned to bring together elements of ever.ag's Vault farm software with Dairy.com's My Dairy Dashboard technology and proprietary producer portals. Visit Dairy.com for more information.
California farm serves as Net Zero Project pilot
Trinkler Dairy Farm of Ceres, California, is the first pilot farm in the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The goals focus on achieving carbon neutrality, optimizing water usage and improving water quality.
Work is underway to identify additional partners to conduct pilots on as many as five dairies. The goal is to test technologies and practices within the Net Zero Initiative’s Dairy Scale for Good pillar. The initiative will enable farms of all sizes and geographies to advance environmental progress and demonstrate the economic viability of achieving net-zero emissions.
Trinkler Dairy Farms has been supplying milk to Carnation since 2014. With an initial $1.5-million investment from Nestlé, the dairy will install technology and incorporate practices to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal is to achieve a reduction of 30 percent by 2023 and to achieve net-zero emissions within five years.
The initiative focuses on feed production, enteric-methane reduction, energy efficiency and manure management. Caleb Harper, who serves as executive director of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot program, said that economic viability and the ability to diversify revenue streams are key factors for farmers who choose to participate in the project. The pilot works to reduce the risk of investment so it can be applied to all farms across the country to improve environmental performance and the farmer’s bottom line, he said.
The impact at Trinkler Dairy Farm will be assessed using science-based measurement tools. Data will be analyzed by checkoff and academic scientists beginning in 2022. Nestlé will scale the solutions implemented at the farm to more dairy farms in coming years. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Sustainability outlook series updated
The International Dairy Federation recently released the 4th edition of its "Dairy Sustainability Outlook" series. The series provides new case studies to support the dairy sector in delivering on its commitment to sustainable development, guided by the five action tracks of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.
Sustainable development depends on collaboration between governments, international organizations, the private sector and individuals. Finding new ways to reduce environmental impact, manage resources more efficiently, and increase benefits to biodiversity and bioeconomy is a crucial part of the dairy sector’s commitment to continuous improvement.
The industry’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals was formalized by the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam. It was signed in 2016 by the International Dairy Federation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The Dairy Sustainable Outlook series provides examples of programs, activities and projects implemented by the dairy sector around the world. The global dairy sector has been engaged in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit. It has submitted solutions that could be scaled to improve food systems such as school milk programs, the Dairy Sustainability Framework, Net Zero, Pathways to Low Carbon Dairy, Dairy Nourishes Africa and Protein Quality.
The new edition of the Dairy Sustainable Outlook looks at how dairy contributes to global health and wellness by delivering nutrition in the form of protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Case studies demonstrate how dairy helps reduce poverty and contribute to nutritional security, and how dairy production is part of critical infrastructure. Without dairy animals grazing land and transforming grass, by-products and inedible plants into milk, a pasture that is highly productive would become unproductive. Land degradation and biodiversity losses could occur, according to the International Dairy Organization. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “Dairy Sustainability Outlook” for more information.
Global dairy trends highlighted
Innova Market Insights recently published research showing that consumers want their dairy purchases to satisfy multiple concerns and cravings. Attitudes and opinions vary widely from one category to another. Milk and yogurt purchases for example, are driven mainly by daily nutrition needs while taste is king in cheese choices.
Traceability and sustainable-farming methods also are increasingly important for milk shoppers. About half of yogurt consumers prefer products to have some type of extra health benefit while messages related to nature and tradition are more likely to attract buyers of cheese.
The popularity of dairy varies widely in different parts of the world. For example, there is a marked divide between Europe – a region of dairy lovers – and Asia, where there’s much less of a tradition of consumption. For example 9 out of 10 Russians see cheese as a typical grocery purchase compared to just 1 in 10 in China, according to Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova Market Insights.
But research also shows that Asians are far more likely than Western consumers to be increasing their dairy intakes – 42 percent in China and Vietnam compared to 13 percent to 14 percent in France and Germany. While there’s less dairy consumption in Asia, there's hope for wider interest and more mainstream dairy purchasing in the future.
Differing habits also are reflected in data showing which dairy products go with which meals. Breakfast is particularly important for milk and yogurt consumption. Cheese is consumed more evenly across main meals.
There are notable regional trends. Latin Americans over-index on the use of dairy products at the breakfast table while Scandinavians prefer yogurt at breakfast time. Yogurt is more likely to find a place at the lunch or dinner table in France and Turkey.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has intensified consumer interest in naturalness and traceability, and these will be important for dairy innovators in the future. Increasing competition from plant-based alternatives also increases pressure on the dairy industry to understand consumers’ needs and target them accordingly. Visit innovamarketinsights.com for more information.
Cheese Makers seek award nominations
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association invites industry professionals to nominate their peers for outstanding contributions to the dairy-processing industry. Several awards are open for nominations.
The Cheese Industry Champion Award is given to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created opportunity for others and spurred industry growth. People to be considered are CEOs, directors, presidents and vice-presidents of their companies who may not have cheesemaking obligations but lead and direct resources. John Jeter of Hilmar Cheese Company and Don Menzner of Marathon Cheese Corporation were honored in 2021 with the award.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes supplier-partner members who have played a significant role in building the success of the United States dairy industry, contributing innovations in dairy manufacturing. The award was presented in 2021 to Craig Linz of Tetra Pak Inc. and Jerry Lippert of Nelson-Jameson Inc.
The Vanguard Award is reserved for cheesemakers or cheese-manufacturing employees who are considered groundbreakers for their innovations in day-to-day dairy operations. The award was presented in 2021 to Steve Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company and Ray Palubicki of Outagamie Producers Cooperative - Alto Dairy.
The Babcock Award recognizes the contributions of those in education or affiliate organizations to partner with cheesemakers in the pursuit of dairy-industry innovation and excellence. The organization in 2021 presented the award to Bob Cropp of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marianne Smukowski of the Center for Dairy Research.
Nominations are due Aug. 25. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org to submit nominations. Nominations will be considered by the members of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recognition committee. Awards will be presented at CheeseExpo 2022, which will be held Apr. 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.