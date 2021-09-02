Dairy Resources

California farm serves as Net Zero Project pilot
Trinkler Dairy Farm of Ceres, California, is the first pilot farm in the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The goals focus on achieving carbon neutrality, optimizing water usage and improving water quality.
Work is underway to identify additional partners to conduct pilots on as many as five dairies. The goal is to test technologies and practices within the Net Zero Initiative’s Dairy Scale for Good pillar. The initiative will enable farms of all sizes and geographies to advance environmental progress and demonstrate the economic viability of achieving net-zero emissions.
Trinkler Dairy Farms has been supplying milk to Carnation since 2014. With an initial $1.5-million investment from Nestlé, the dairy will install technology and incorporate practices to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal is to achieve a reduction of 30 percent by 2023 and to achieve net-zero emissions within five years.
The initiative focuses on feed production, enteric-methane reduction, energy efficiency and manure management. Caleb Harper, who serves as executive director of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot program, said that economic viability and the ability to diversify revenue streams are key factors for farmers who choose to participate in the project. The pilot works to reduce the risk of investment so it can be applied to all farms across the country to improve environmental performance and the farmer’s bottom line, he said.
The impact at Trinkler Dairy Farm will be assessed using science-based measurement tools. Data will be analyzed by checkoff and academic scientists beginning in 2022. Nestlé will scale the solutions implemented at the farm to more dairy farms in coming years. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Sustainability outlook series updated
The International Dairy Federation recently released the 4th edition of its "Dairy Sustainability Outlook" series. The series provides new case studies to support the dairy sector in delivering on its commitment to sustainable development, guided by the five action tracks of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.
Sustainable development depends on collaboration between governments, international organizations, the private sector and individuals. Finding new ways to reduce environmental impact, manage resources more efficiently, and increase benefits to biodiversity and bioeconomy is a crucial part of the dairy sector’s commitment to continuous improvement.
The industry’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals was formalized by the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam. It was signed in 2016 by the International Dairy Federation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The Dairy Sustainable Outlook series provides examples of programs, activities and projects implemented by the dairy sector around the world. The global dairy sector has been engaged in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit. It has submitted solutions that could be scaled to improve food systems such as school milk programs, the Dairy Sustainability Framework, Net Zero, Pathways to Low Carbon Dairy, Dairy Nourishes Africa and Protein Quality.
The new edition of the Dairy Sustainable Outlook looks at how dairy contributes to global health and wellness by delivering nutrition in the form of protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Case studies demonstrate how dairy helps reduce poverty and contribute to nutritional security, and how dairy production is part of critical infrastructure. Without dairy animals grazing land and transforming grass, by-products and inedible plants into milk, a pasture that is highly productive would become unproductive. Land degradation and biodiversity losses could occur, according to the International Dairy Organization. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “Dairy Sustainability Outlook” for more information.