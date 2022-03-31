Dairy Resources

Leadership, education funds raised
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation raised about $22,000 during a silent auction held at the recent Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Business Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The monies will be used for programs such as the organization’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy, Stride Youth Leadership Conference, Financial Literacy for Dairy, Agricultural Community Engagement on-farm twilight meetings, and more.
The foundation’s annual “Plant a Seed, Inspire A Dream” campaign also raised about $63,000 by the end of the business conference. The competition encourages dairy enthusiasts to contribute funds to one of four teams of dairy leaders vying to raise the most money.
During the business conference, the foundation honored John Kappelman of Eagle River, Wisconsin. He was recognized for his years of service to the foundation as a board member and president.
The foundation also awards grants of as much as $5,000 for initiatives across the country. The grants fulfill one or more of the foundation’s focus areas. Visit dairyfoundation.org for more information.
Innovation funding added
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives. In November 2021 the USDA invested $18.4 million in three initiatives at the University of Tennessee, the Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It also awarded $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University-Fresno.
Each initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for as much as $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing-capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
Since being established in 2019 Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives have provided technical assistance and sub-grants to dairy farmers and businesses across their regions. The initiatives help farmers and businesses with business-plan development, marketing and branding, and increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques to support the development of value-added products. visit ams.usda.gov/grants for more information.
Market analyses available
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is making available two market-intelligence reports to U.S. dairy businesses. The first report focuses on export opportunities to markets in Asia and the Middle East. The second report features opportunities for import displacement of goat cheese and sheep cheese.
The export-opportunities report addresses how cheese as an ingredient is a prominent sector in both Asia and the Middle East. It also discusses the importance of product labeling, such as Halal and Kosher designations.
The import-displacement report discusses how consumers are willing to pay premiums for goat cheese and sheep cheese as well as the importance of texture in those products. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-resources for more information.
Ag students compete
Members of Lakeshore Technical College’s Professional Agricultural Student organization recently participated in the Midwest Regional Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge held in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Twenty-three teams from two-year and four-year colleges competed. Lakeshore’s teams placed third and fifth.
The team placing third consists of Lily Charapata, Elizabeth Benicke, Zoe Ertel and Kaylee Pingel. The team placing fifth consists of Kelsie Bramstedt, Brendan Wenzel, Alex Diersen and Trey Hafkey.
At the Midwest Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge students work as consulting teams while exploring a dairy operation from all angles. Local farms provide a variety of records. Mentors guide the students through the process of looking for trends within the farm operations. Teams then present their findings and recommendations to a panel of judges who question them and provide feedback.
Lakeshore’s Professional Agricultural Student organization enables students to build and sharpen their skills so they're ready for the workforce. The students are enrolled in a variety of agricultural-related programs including agribusiness science and technology, dairy-business management and dairy-herd management. Visit gotoltc.edu and search for "degree programs" for more information.
Emissions-reduction pilot launched
FrieslandCampina recently launched a large-scale pilot project to gain experience with Bovaer, a feed additive that its manufacturer – DSM – says reduces methane emissions from cows by about 30 percent. The Dutch feed supplier Agrifirm will supply the feed additive to participating farmers.
About 200 FrieslandCampina dairy farms in the Netherlands will participate in the pilot in the second half of 2022. If the results are positive, the use of Bovaer will be expanded in 2023.
DSM stated that one of its commitments is to enable a 20-percent reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions in dairy production. Since the end of 2021 Bovaer has been approved for use in Brazil and Chile. The additive also received European Union approval in early 2022.
FrieslandCampina stated that it aims to achieve a 33-percent reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions on its farms by 2030. It’s working on various solutions such as generating sustainable energy on farms, using deforestation-free soy in cattle feed, and using Bovaer.
Farms participating in the pilot project will feed the additive to their cattle for six months. It will be added to the feed by Agrifirm, an agricultural cooperative. Results and farmer experiences will be gathered. FrieslandCampina stated that it will ensure dairy farmers receive fair payment for the supplied milk and be rewarded for their sustainability efforts. Visit frieslandcampina.com and dsm.com and agrifirm.com for more information.