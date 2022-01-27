Dairy Resources

United States prevails in trade dispute
The United States recently prevailed in the first dispute-settlement panel proceeding brought within the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. A United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement dispute-settlement panel agreed with the United States that Canada is breaching its commitments by reserving most of the in-quota quantity in its dairy tariff-rate quotas for the exclusive use of Canadian processors.
The United States requested that a panel be established May 25, 2021, provided in Chapter 31 of the trade agreement. The panel issued its final report Dec. 20. Canada has 45 days from the date of the final report to comply with the panel’s findings in compliance with the trade agreement’s rules.
Background -- A tariff-rate quota applies a preferential rate of duty to an “in-quota” quantity of imports and a different rate to imports in excess of that quantity. In line with the agreement, Canada has the right to maintain 14 tariff-rate quotas on several dairy products – milk, cream, skim-milk powder, butter and cream powder, industrial cheese, cheese of all types, milk powders, concentrated or condensed milk, yogurt and buttermilk, powdered buttermilk, whey powder, products consisting of natural milk constituents, ice cream and ice-cream mixes, and other dairy.
In notices to importers that Canada published in June and October 2020 and May 2021 for dairy tariff-rate quotas, Canada set aside and reserved a percentage of the quota for processors and for so-called “further processors,” contrary to Canada’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement commitments. As a result of the restriction, Canada has been undermining the value of its dairy tariff-rate quotas for U.S. farmers and exporters since entry into force of the trade agreement by limiting access to in-quota quantities negotiated under the agreement, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
The panel agreed with the United States that Canada’s allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas – specifically the set-aside of a percentage of each dairy tariff-rate quota exclusively for Canadian processors – is inconsistent with Canada’s commitment in Article 3.A.2.11(b) of the trade agreement not to “limit access to an allocation to processors.”
The panel also found that the agreement makes no distinction between initial processors and “further processors” and that, therefore, the restriction in Article 3.A.2.11(b) applies to all processors, including specific subsets. Visit ustr.gov for more information.
Animal-health projects funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently awarded more than $16 million to 64 projects with states, universities and other partners. The funding supports projects focused on enhancing vaccine-distribution plans and supporting animal-movement decisions in animal-disease outbreaks of significant consequence. The funding also supports outreach and education on disease prevention and preparedness, and developing point-of-care diagnostic tests to rapidly detect foreign animal diseases. And it supports projects to enhance early detection of significant-impact animal diseases and improve emergency-response capabilities at veterinary diagnostic laboratories that are part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.
The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for the programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States. It also provided funding to reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions with the goal or protecting and expanding market opportunities for U.S. agricultural products.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is awarding $7.6 million through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. Thirty-six projects will individually and collectively address vaccine distribution, animal movement and business continuity during a disease outbreak. They also will address disease-prevention and preparedness outreach and education. The projects will be led by state animal-health authorities in 21 states, land-grant universities and industry/veterinary organizations.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is awarding $4.4 million through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program to 21 projects led by National Animal Health Laboratory Network laboratories in 14 states. The projects will help enhance early detection of animal diseases of significant consequence and improve emergency-response capabilities at veterinary diagnostic laboratories. The funding is in addition to the $2.5 million provided noncompetitively for National Animal Health Laboratory Network infrastructure.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is awarding $4.3 million for seven joint projects representing six states. The projects will support development and/or evaluation of point-of-care diagnostic tests to enhance the nation’s ability to quickly detect foreign animal diseases of significant consequence and accelerate response and containment efforts. This is the first joint competitive-funding opportunity provided by the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. and the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program.
Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "preparedness and response" and aphis.usda.gov and search for "laboratory network" for more information.
‘Gruyere’ ruled common food name
A judge recently ruled that “gruyere” is a generic style of cheese that can originate anywhere. Senior Judge T. S. Ellis III of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia upheld the Aug. 5, 2020, precedential decision of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.
The decision reaffirms that all cheesemakers, not just those in France or Switzerland, can continue to create and market cheese under the common name.
The Consortium for Common Food Names, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the National Milk Producers Federation and a coalition of other dairy stakeholders prevailed in their fight to preserve the ability of all actors in the U.S. marketplace to use generic terms. Visit usdec.org for more information.
Dairy beverage debuted
Taco Bell continues to offer dairy-based beverages thanks to support from the dairy checkoff. The restaurant chain released the Island Berry Freeze, which uses a shelf-stable creamer created by dairy checkoff scientists. It’s the chain’s third beverage launch featuring the dairy creamer, beginning with the Pineapple Whip Freeze in May 2020 and the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze in May 2021.
The Island Berry Freeze offered in blue raspberry or wild-strawberry flavors, is available at participating U.S. Taco Bell restaurants through March 12.
Sales results of products created with checkoff support are proprietary. But Emily Bourdet, vice president of global innovation partnerships for Dairy Management Inc., said the results of all checkoff partners, including at Taco Bell, are making a difference. There have been 2 billion pounds of milk equivalent growth overall since the start of the partnership work; each partner averages about 3 percent annual growth in dairy volume. Visit usdairy.com for more information.