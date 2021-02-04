Dairy Resources

Dairy Shrine seeks nominations
The National Dairy Shrine is seeking nominations for its guest of honor, pioneer and distinguished dairy cattle breeder awards. Nominations or applications must be submitted by March 15.
The guest of honor award is presented to an active dairy leader for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry. It has been awarded every year since 1949.
The pioneer award honors living or deceased dairy leaders for their service and leadership in the dairy industry.
The distinguished dairy cattle breeder award recognizes active, progressive dairy producers who – through their expertise in managing a dairy herd based upon sound genetics and business principles – serve as a model of success for fellow dairy producers.
The annual National Dairy Shrine awards banquet is scheduled to be held Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin. Portraits and accomplishments of award honorees are on permanent display in the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Visit dairyshrine.org and click on “Awards” and then “Adult Applications” to view a complete listing of each form. Contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.
Dairy herds recognized for reproductive efficiency
Seven herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 34 percent or greater recently were recognized with the CentralStar Cooperative ReproStar Award. The award recognizes dairy producers for their accomplishments with reproductive efficiency. A panel of judges evaluates each farm's data for multiple factors known to influence pregnancy rates. The winners are listed
- Deluur Future of Marlette, Michigan
- Rademacher-Meier Dairy of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
- Reid Dairy Farm of Jeddo, Michigan
- Latham Dairy LLC of Boscobel, Wisconsin
- Lew-Max LLC of Belding, Michigan
- Luckwaldt Agriculture Inc. of Woodville, Wisconsin
- Blue Star Dairy of DeForest, Wisconsin
In addition to impressive pregnancy rates, the herds excel in several other key metrics, said Julie Ainsworth, coordinator of dairy-records consulting at CentralStar. In particular the honorees did an outstanding job with mature cows, which typically present the greatest conception challenges, she said. The honorees achieved conception rates for third and greater lactation cows of more than 44 percent. The average for the lactation group is 33 percent in all Midwest herds as reported by Dairy Records Management Systems.
While the award winners have different approaches to achieving reproductive efficiency, a shared strategy includes genetic selection for health and fertility traits. Focusing on those indexes can improve cow health while minimizing the adverse influences of common dairy-cattle ailments. Healthier cows lead to improved reproductive success, according to Central Star. Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.
Holstein Association names national sales manager
Holstein Association USA recently promoted Barry Cavitt to serve as its national sales manager. Cavitt succeeds Steve Peterson, who retired after 36 years of service to the organization.
Cavitt has worked with Holstein Association USA since 2016, previously serving as a regional sales representative for members in several southern states. As national sales manager, he will travel the country to meet and work with producers and their respective regional sales representatives.
Cavitt earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural science from Tarleton State University. He was a vocational agricultural-science teacher in Texas before advancing to vice principal, principal, and school superintendent roles. He also served as the collegiate dairy-judging coach and adjunct instructor at Tarleton State University for five years where he taught dairy cattle evaluation courses. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Rumen additive, controlled energy benefit dry cows
Diets containing consistent energy levels and the rumen-boosting supplement monensin may be ideal during the dry period, according to new research from the University of Illinois. Researchers fed cows either a controlled-energy diet throughout the dry period or a variable energy diet containing more energy during the close-up period.
The two diets made no difference in how the cows performed or in any of their metabolic indicators after calving. In addition to the two feeding strategies, the researchers either added monensin to the pre-partum diet or didn’t add any monensin. The supplement is typically fed during lactation to make fermentation in the rumen more efficient and to convert nutrients into milk proteins. Some producers eliminate the supplement during the dry period to give rumen microbes a rest period.
“Our research showed if we eliminated monensin during the dry period, the cows produced about 2 kilograms less milk in the next lactation,” said James Drackley, a professor of animal sciences at the University of Illinois. “The conclusion is it's better to retain the monensin and prevent lost milk production.”
The study recently was published in the “Journal of Dairy Science.” Visit journalofdairyscience.org and search for “Effects of prepartum diets varying in dietary energy density and monensin on early-lactation performance in dairy cows” for more information.
Study: Net-zero emissions possible in five years
Larger U.S. dairy farms – those with 3,000 or more milking cows – could reduce their net greenhouse-gas emissions to zero within the next five years, according to analysis from the World Wildlife Fund. The investment to reach net zero would also yield financial benefits, with a possible annual return of $1.9 million or more per farm, according to the analysis.
If even 10 percent of dairy production in the United States was to achieve net zero, greenhouse-gas emissions could be reduced by more than 100 million tons, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
The study explores emissions reduction and revenue potential in four areas.
- feed production and efficiency
- reducing enteric methane emissions
- improving manure management and nutrient recovery
- generation and sale of renewable energy and byproducts
The study addresses mitigation techniques such as implementing climate-smart agricultural practices for feed optimization, converting manure into fertilizers and energy, and incentivizing the processing of food waste in biodigesters. The proposed practices are currently technically possible, but making them economically viable for farmers in a five-year timeframe will require financial incentives and supportive policies, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Without incentives decades would be required to make the practices viable, especially for smaller-scale farms. The report identifies several actions policymakers could take at the federal and state level to kickstart the journey toward net-zero emissions.
Corporate investment also could accelerate progress while helping companies achieve environmental commitments to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The report addresses how the strategy could be advantageous for companies struggling to meet Scope 3 emissions targets as part of the Science Based Targets Initiative. The report emphasizes the need for harmonization across different carbon-payment systems and growth of net-zero emissions products to stimulate uptake and incentivize farmers.
Stakeholders in the U.S. dairy industry are currently identifying farms for a pilot program to test and refine the principles described in the study. The first of several pilots is scheduled to begin this year. Visit worldwildlife.org and search for "net zero dairy-farm emissions" for more information.