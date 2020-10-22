Interview contest offered
To help prepare youth for job opportunities, Holstein Association USA is sponsoring a virtual interview contest. The top three winners in each age division will be awarded cash prizes.
The contest is open to youth ages 12 to 21 as of Jan. 1, 2020. To be eligible for the contest individuals must be a junior member of Holstein Association USA.
Individuals in the junior division – ages 12 to 14 as of Jan. 1 – will apply for a mock scenario award trip to World Dairy Expo. Individuals in the intermediate division – ages 15 to 17 – will apply for a mock educational scholarship. Youth in the senior division – ages 18 to 21 – will apply for a career of their choosing.
Applicants will be judged on their combined cover letter and resume score. As many as 15 applicants from each age division will be selected for a virtual interview with a panel of three judges. Every individual who participates will be given written feedback on his or her cover letter and resume.
In the junior and intermediate divisions first-place winners will be awarded cash prizes of $250. Second-place winners will be awarded $100, and third-place winners will be awarded $50.
In the senior division first-place winners will be awarded cash prizes of $500. Second-place winners will receive $250 and third-place winners will receive $100.
Youths should send by Nov. 1 a cover letter and resume corresponding to their appropriate age division to kdunklee@holstein.com. Youth who advance to the virtual interview round will be announced in mid-November. Interviews will follow in late November or December. Visit holsteinusa.com and search for "juniors" for more information.
Posthumous Friend of Expo award presented
World Dairy Expo recently honored the name of Michael Hellenbrand of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, with a posthumous 2020 Friend of Expo Award. The award is presented annually to volunteers of World Dairy Expo who go above and beyond for the organization. Hellenbrand passed away in summer 2020.
Hellenbrand served on the World Dairy Expo board of directors. He was first vice-president of the board. He also was a past treasurer and a former chairman of numerous committees. Hellenbrand helped to strengthen the organization’s financial position. He also played a large role in the construction of the New Holland Pavilions at the Alliant Energy Center and was an advocate for show-ring ethics and youth exhibitors.
Visit worlddairyexpo.com to view a virtual award presentation or for more information.
‘Road Trip’ wins ice-cream contest
The winning flavor of Cedar Crest’s annual ice-cream challenge is “Wisconsin Road Trip,” which was submitted by the Trail Blazers 4-H Club, part of La Crosse County 4-H. Wisconsin Road Trip is rich chocolate ice cream representing the fertile farmland of Wisconsin. Walnut pieces represent the northern woodlands, ribbons of caramel represent the Mississippi River and other rivers, and pieces of cheesecake represent Wisconsin’s cheese-production history. Visit cedarcresticecream.com and search for "4-H contest" for more information.
Industry advances toward net-zero carbon emissions
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy recently introduced the Net Zero Initiative, an industry effort to help U.S. dairy farms implement by 2050 new technologies and economically viable practices to achieve carbon neutrality. The center also has formed a partnership with Nestlé to support the initiative and scale access to environmental practices and resources on farms.
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy convenes dairy farmers and industry stakeholders to align on shared social-responsibility priorities – built on a commitment to responsible dairy production in developing the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals. The industry prioritized the most pressing areas of environmental sustainability as the foundation for its goals.
- become carbon neutral or better;
- optimize water use while maximizing recycling; and
- improve water quality by optimizing utilization of manure and nutrients.
Many of the practices and technologies needed to reach the industry's goals exist. But they require further research and development and overall greater accessibility across farms of all sizes and geographies, according to the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. Through foundational science, on-farm pilots and development of new product markets, the initiative aims to eliminate barriers and create incentives for farmers that will lead to economic viability and positive environmental impact.
Nestlé is the first of what the U.S. dairy community hopes will be many partners joining the Net Zero Initiative, stated the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. Nestlé is contributing funding and expertise to help propel the industry's progress toward a more sustainable future. Visit USDairy.com/Sustainability for more information.
Dairy exporter earns award
Proliant Dairy Ingredients of Ankeny, Iowa, recently earned the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award. The award is presented by Dairy Foods magazine and sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council in honor of Camerlo, a former chairman of the council.
Proliant has become the world’s leading processor of whey permeate. The company exports 70 percent of the permeate it makes. The company’s new $85-million facility in St. Johns, Michigan, is considered to be the world’s largest permeate drying facility. Visit proliantdairy.com for more information.