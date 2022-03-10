Dairy Resources

USDA provides pandemic assistance
More than $300 million in assistance is being provided to help the dairy industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is disbursing funds through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program.
After receiving the payments handlers have 30 days to make them to their eligible dairy-farmer suppliers. Handlers began making payments to farmers in January. More than 60 percent of the agreements were processed and paid in January and February. The remainder will be paid in March, according to the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
The payments will reimburse eligible dairy farmers on an annual production of as much as 5 million pounds of milk, for 80 percent of revenue losses for fluid-milk sales from July 2020 through December 2020. The payment rate will vary by region based on actual losses on pooled milk related to price volatility.
The USDA is making payments through agreements with independent handlers and cooperatives. Throughout the fall and winter, handlers have been working with the department to gather and submit data needed to calculate and distribute monies to eligible dairy farmers.
The department also is disbursing payments through the Dairy Donation Program, which provides $400 million in funding to facilitate dairy-product donations. Eligible dairy organizations can partner with nonprofits that distribute food to people in need. The partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible donations.
Entities previously enrolled in the Milk Donation Reimbursement Program are eligible to receive a supplemental payment on donations made since Jan. 1, 2020, that equals the difference between the Dairy Donation Program and Milk Donation Reimbursement Program payment rates. Supplemental payments to qualifying handlers already have been made, according to the USDA.
The program accepts applications on a rolling basis and processes claims on a quarterly basis. Quarterly reporting on program participation and funds disbursed will begin in April. Visit ams.usda.gov/pmvap and ams.usda.gov/ddp for more information.
Checkoff collaborates with Mayo Clinic
The dairy checkoff recently entered a five-year collaboration with Mayo Clinic to explore research and outreach efforts to improve public health and advance dairy’s benefits. The checkoff’s memorandum of understanding with Mayo involves Dairy Management Inc., the National Dairy Council and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
The collaboration will involve Mayo Clinic’s campuses in Rochester, Minnesota, Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, and Jacksonville, Florida. Teams comprised of National Dairy Council scientists and registered dietitians, Mayo Clinic physicians and health professionals, and experts from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy will lead initiatives focused on three areas.
• Research to discover how dairy foods, particularly whole-milk dairy, impacts cardiovascular health and metabolic conditions. Other potential research areas could involve dairy’s role on calm, sleep, digestive health and immunity.
• Communication of dairy’s body of evidence, new research and insights with the scientific community, health and wellness professionals, and consumers.
• Exploration of dairy through digital platforms to show people new ways of precisely managing their wellness.
Co-created content will help debunk dairy myths and help consumers maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses, said Dairy Management Inc. Visit usdairy.com for more information.