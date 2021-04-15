Dairy Resources

Dairy Cooperative elects officers
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative re-elected board members at its annual meeting in February. The cooperative represents farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. It provides legislative and regulatory advocacy, marketing services, disaster protection, laboratory testing opportunities and industry promotion.
John Rettler of Neosho, Wisconsin, was re-elected as president of the cooperative. Other re-elected officers are listed.
- Steve Brock, Daggett, Michigan, vice-president
- Kathy Bauer, Faribault, Minnesota, secretary
- Wayne Gajewski, Athens, Wisconsin, treasurer
Board members who were re-elected to serve three-year terms are listed.
- Dan Vandertie, Brussels, Wisconsin, District 2
- Wayne Gajewski, Athens, Wisconsin, District 4
- Kathy Bauer, Faribault, Minnesota, District 9
Other members serving on the cooperative’s board are listed.
- Jean Reisinger, Spring Green, Wisconsin, District 5
- Bob Dietzel, East Dubuque, Illinois, District 6
- Rich Meyer, Unity, Wisconsin, District 7
- Brian Wozniak, Stanley, Wisconsin, District 8
- Travis Clark, Rosendale, Wisconsin, Young Cooperator Chair
Visit FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com for more information.
Runoff risk-management tool available
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offers a Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast to help farmers determine when it’s safe to spread manure. The tool features maps showing short-term runoff risk for daily field-application planning. Maps take into account soil saturation and temperature, weather forecast, snow and crop cover, and slope. The National Weather Service updates the forecast three times daily.
The agency also provides nutrient-management planning resources. Visit manureadvisorysystem.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov and search for "nutrient management" more information.
Foundation raises $17,000 for dairy education
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation recently raised $17,030 during a silent auction held at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s business conference. About 100 items sold at the conference, which was held March 17-18 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Auction items ranged from collectible art to tools and dairy-farm supplies, University of Wisconsin Badger tickets, and vouchers for travel getaways. The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund dairy-education programs supported by the foundation.
In addition to proceeds raised by the auction the foundation is in the midst of its annual “Plant A Seed” campaign. In the spirit of friendly competition, four teams of board members and supporters are vying for honors of raising the most money.
Teams Inspire, Impact, Vision and Dream are captained by Steve Vale, Russ Warmka, Sam Schwoeppe and Brian Forrest, respectively. To date the teams have raised more than $74,144. They will continue to collect contributions until Apr. 30.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation relies on cash donations to support three primary objectives.
- support next generation of professional dairy producers
- grow and maintain public trust in dairy products and the people involved
- build dairy producers’ skills
Visit dairyfoundation.org for more information.