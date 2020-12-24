Dairy Resources

Holstein Association award nominations sought
Holstein Association USA is seeking nominations for its annual awards. Nomination applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31.
The Holstein Association USA Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein breeders ages 21 to 40. Submissions are accepted for individuals, a couple or business partners.
The Elite Breeder Award honors a living Holstein Association USA member, family, partnership or corporation who has bred outstanding animals and thereby has made a notable contribution to the advancement of U.S. Registered Holsteins.
Holstein Association USA’s Distinguished Leadership Award is presented to an individual who has provided outstanding and unselfish leadership contributing to the improvement of the Holstein Association USA and-or dairy industry.
Applications for the elite breeder and distinguished leadership awards are considered for three years after submission.
Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 National Holstein Convention, which is scheduled to be held June 20-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Visit holsteinusa.com to download an application form and for more information.
Members named to promotion, research board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 13 members to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. They will serve three-year terms through Oct. 31, 2023. The newly appointed members are listed.
- Sharon DeRuyter, Washington, Region 1
- Timothy Bernhardt, Colorado, Region 3
- Robert Brouwer, New Mexico, Region 4
- Marvin Post, South Dakota, Region 5
- George Crave, Wisconsin, Region 6
- Donald Gaalswyk, Idaho, Region 8
- Lois Douglass, Ohio, Region 9
- Kathryn Fogler, Maine, Region 12
Reappointed members are listed.
- Orville Miller, Kansas, Region 4
- Becky Levzow, Wisconsin, Region 6
- Alex Peterson, Missouri, Region 7
- John Larson, Florida, Region 10
- Ralph Hoffman, New Jersey, Importer
The board is composed of 36 members who represent 12 geographic regions within the United States plus one member who represents dairy importers. The board was established by the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983. Its mission is to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase demand for dairy products and ingredients. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "dairy promotion and research board" for more information.