Dairy Resources

Industry’s economic impact totals $753 billion
The U.S. dairy industry continues to play a strong role in the country's economy, supporting 3.3 million jobs and $41.6 billion in direct wages, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
The "International Dairy Foods Association’s 2021 Economic Impact Study" measures the combined impact of the dairy-products industry. It showed the industry’s economic impact totaled $752.93 billion. Other economic contributors are listed.
- 3.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product
- 3.3 million total jobs
- $41.6 billion in direct wages for workers in dairy industry
- $67.1 billion in federal, state and local taxes – not including sales taxes paid by consumers
The total value of exports was included in the study for the first time. The U.S. dairy industry is responsible for $6.5 billion in exported goods. The report also shows how dairy-product categories contribute directly to the U.S. economy.
- Cheese – adds $55.4 billion in direct economic impact and supports 57,700 dairy-industry jobs
- Milk – adds $49 billion in direct economic impact and supports 62,200 dairy-industry jobs
- Ice cream – adds $13.1 billion in direct economic impact and supports 28,800 dairy-industry jobs
- Yogurt and cultured products – adds $6.8 billion in direct economic impact and supports 8,600 dairy-industry jobs
- Dairy ingredients – adds $17.7 billion in direct economic impact and supports 11,000 dairy-industry jobs
The study’s findings are also available in an interactive economic impact tool on the International Dairy Foods Association's Dairy Delivers webpage. Users can click on an interactive map of the United States to learn how dairy impacts their community. Users can select the entire country, any state or any of the 435 congressional districts. Visit idfa.org/dairydelivers for more information.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board elected
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recently elected board directors for eight districts. The directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set its policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission. Eight dairy producers will begin July 1 a three-year term.
Connie Seefeldt, Coleman, District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto and Vilas counties
Kay Zwald, Hammond, District 5 – Saint Croix and Dunn counties
Steve Sternweis, Marshfield, District 8 – Marathon County
Daniel Hinz, Pickett, District 11 – Outagamie and Winnebago counties
Patricia Kling, Taylor, District 14 – Jackson, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties
Julie Maurer, Newton, District 17 – Calumet and Manitowoc counties
Sharon Laubscher, Wonewoc, District 20 – Richland and Sauk counties
Kyle Levetzow, Dodgeville, District 23 – Iowa and Lafayette counties
There were 10 certified candidates running for the eight board-member positions. Of the 2,029 dairy producers living in the election districts, 13 percent returned ballots. District 5, which had two candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 20 percent of the eligible producers in that district voting.
The election closed May 22, and was certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit wisconsindairy.org for more information.
Grant program supports dairy manufacturers
Dairy-product manufacturers wanting help developing an innovative idea or tackling a challenge with the potential to advance the dairy industry are encouraged to apply to the “Industry Impact” grant program. The program is offered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will distribute as much as $1 million in reimbursable grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.
Matching funds aren’t required for the project, but the alliance is looking for applicants to optimize their chances of success by combining their own resources with the grant. Applicants don’t have to be dairy processors but must collaborate with a dairy company on the project in to demonstrate industry interest and resource capabilities. Dairy processor applicants must be located or have plants or locations within the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance’s five-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Visit cdr.wisc.edu and search for "DBIA grant program" or contact tguerin@cdr.wisc.edu or vgrassman@cdr.wisc.edu for more information.
Holstein Association accepts research proposals
Holstein Association USA’s Research Grant Program provides funding to universities and nonprofits performing studies that improve the profitability of Holstein cows. Principal investigators with eligible projects are invited to apply.
The program has a focus on improving the health and profitability of Holsteins through genetics. But research proposals may address a variety of areas in nutrition, reproduction, dairy foods and economics. Research proposals of all sizes will be considered. Grants are expected to be funded within the range of $10,000 to $80,000 per year.
Four research projects have been funded since the program began in 2017. A project at North Carolina State University focused on using genomic information to manage inbreeding. A three-year project at the University of California-Davis examines breeding Holstein cows for the slick hair gene to improve heat tolerance. A University of Wisconsin-Madison project was awarded funding for work on double ovulation and twinning in lactating Holstein cows. And a Pennsylvania State University project was awarded funding for work on the genomic evaluation of diet digestibility.
The grant-application deadline is Aug. 16. Visit holsteinusa.com and search for "research grant program" or contact researchgrants@holstein.com for more information.