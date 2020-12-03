Dairy-processor grants available
Wisconsin dairy processors are invited to apply for the next round of Dairy Processor Grants. Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection the grants are intended to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of the state’s dairy processing facilities.
Funding from the reimbursement grants can be used to address food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy-processing plant in Wisconsin. Applicants must be engaged in pasteurizing, processing or manufacturing milk or dairy products.
Grants of as much as $50,000 will be awarded for projects. The processor is required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process and will be announced in February 2021.
The application deadline is Jan. 15. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "dairy development" or contact RyanD.Dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
World Dairy Expo podcasts launched
World Dairy Expo recently launched a new podcast, “The Dairy Show.” The podcast series will feature topics ranging from cows to the colored shavings to technology while introducing a new guest during each episode.
The “Dairy Show” is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and on New episodes are added on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Dairy-data partnership formed
The International Dairy Data Exchange recently was launched to streamline data exchange among dairy herds, milk-recording organizations, dairy-equipment manufacturers and other dairy-related organizations.
The exchange brings together milk-recording organizations and national databases across a dozen countries. It represents about 200,000 dairy herds and 20 million dairy cows. It will deliver data-exchange services that integrate on-farm dairy equipment and devices plus software with national dairy information systems and databases, said Reinhard Reents, managing director of the International Dairy Data Exchange.
Data flow between farm-management software and milk-recording organization databases is key. That is particularly important as the volume of data available on farms increases and systems move to cloud-based solutions, he said.
The exchange is headquartered in Germany. Its founding organizations are listed.
- CRV – Netherlands
- DataGene – Australia
- Lactanet – Canada
- National Dairy Herd Information Association – United States
- NCDX – Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden
- RDV – Austria and Germany
- Vit – Germany
Visit idden.org for more information.
Fairlife expands in Canada
The ultra-filtered milk, “fairlife,” is now made with 100-percent Canadian milk and is being offered throughout Canada. The brand's milk containers will feature the iconic Canadian maple leaf and the Dairy Farmers of Canada logo to acknowledge the brand’s new Canadian roots.
The brand’s journey to become 100-percent Canadian began in 2018 with an $85-million investment in a new dairy facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The facility is now fully operational and has created more than 30 local jobs. Visit fairlifecanada.ca for more information.
Dairy Challenge elects new leadership
The North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge recently elected new leadership. The 15-member board is focused on developing future dairy leaders. It also works to enhance the progress of the dairy industry by providing education, communication and networking among students, producers, agribusiness representatives and university personnel.
More than 600 dairy students have opportunities to participate in the annual Dairy Challenge’s national competition, the Dairy Challenge Academy and four regional events. The North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge board of directors is comprised of university professionals, dairy producers and industry sponsors.
Newly elected to board is Cornell Kasbergen of Tulare, California. He and family members own and operate Rancho Teresita Dairy. The farm consists of 1,800 acres of farmland, 3,600 Jerseys and 1,400 Holsteins.
Kasbergen has served on a variety of association boards such as the Southern Counties Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Valley Milk Producers, the California Department of Food and Agriculture Milk Producer Review, the Tulare Dairy Herd Improvement Association, the Ag Council of California Dairy Committee, the Cares-California Environmental Justice Fund, the Tulare County Environmental Committee, Land O’ Lakes and the National Milk Producers Federation. He currently serves as chairman of the Milk Producers Council.
The North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge executive committee for 2020-2021 is listed.
- Chairperson – Wanda Emerich, William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute
- Vice-chairperson – David Whitlock, Cooperative Milk Producers Association
- Associate vice-chairperson – Kristi Fielder, URUS
- Finance chairperson – Alex White, Virginia Tech
- Publicity chairperson – Ashley Mohn, AgChoice Farm Credit
- Program chairperson – Cathy Myers, Amelicor
- Alumni programs chairperson – Megan Mouw, Elanco Animal Health
Existing board members who continue to serve on the board are listed.
- Trevor DeVries, University of Guelph
- Ted Halbach, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Josh Hushon, Cargill Animal Health
- John Lehr, Farm Credit East
- Mark McCullouch, Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Renee Smith, Virtus Nutrition
- Craig Walter, Valley Ag
Visit dairychallenge.org for more information.
Innovation Center, EPA sign memo of understanding
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement is expected to help EPA gain a deeper understanding of and support for the dairy industry’s environmental sustainability efforts.
The memo of understanding allows the EPA to participate as a member of the Dairy Sustainability Alliance, which consists of more than 130 companies and organizations. They collaborate on issues affecting the U.S. dairy industry, accelerate progress toward shared sustainability goals, and contribute to the industry’s long-term viability.
The memo of understanding also will explore mutually beneficial opportunities for dairy farms of all sizes, geographies and practices to gain benefits from EPA resources. Those resources include research grants, educational training materials and data. Visit usdairy.com/sustainability for more information.
Agency agreement to boost dairy exports
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an interagency process to further support exports of U.S. dairy products. The agreement defines the roles and responsibilities within each agency and leverages each agency’s expertise to capitalize on new opportunities and facilitate foreign sales.
The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council encouraged the agencies to establish a streamlined relationship to strengthen interagency collaboration, better engage dairy industry experts and bolster communication to address foreign barriers. Visit usda.gov and fda.gov for more information.
Anaerobic-digester data available
The Livestock Anaerobic Digester Database provides information on anaerobic digester projects on farms in the United States. AgSTAR publishes updated data on this website about twice per year.
Because the data are compiled from a various voluntary sources, AgSTAR can’t guarantee the accuracy of the information in the database. While the program strives to keep information as accurate as possible, the database may not include data for every anaerobic digester project on livestock farms in the United States. Visit epa.gov/agstar/livestock-anaerobic-digester-database for more information.
Snackcelerator winner named
Peekaboo Organics recently earned grand prize in the Real California Milk Snackcelerator dairy-snack innovation competition. The company won for its ice-cream snack that incorporates vegetables. The contest was created by the California Milk Advisory Board and VentureFuel to inspire ideas integrating fluid milk and dairy ingredients into snacks.
Jessica Levison, founder and CEO of Peekaboo Organics of Miami, said her company’s mission is to solve the parental dilemma of coaxing children to eat more vegetables. Levison has incorporated vegetables into ice cream. The products are available in pints at select retailers but Levison plans to introduce the single-serve snack line and expand distribution.
Peekaboo Organics will be awarded $200,000 in resources and funding to bring the product to market and to expand the overall market for its products. Yummy Industries earned second place for its Cheese-Bits snacking-cheese packs. It will receive $100,000 in support for growth and distribution. Visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com and venturefuel.net for more information.
Waste milk as carbon-dioxide sorbent studied
It may be possible to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by using waste milk, according to recent findings by researchers at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
Powdered milk can be converted into advanced activated carbons with the proper porosity and surface chemistry to adsorb carbon dioxide, said Mario Wriedt, an associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular science at Clarkson University. That would allow better control than current materials such as coal used for the process.
The process for making sorbents is similar to roasting coffee, but with a secondary agent that etches nanoscale holes onto the material.
"Think of dark-roast holey coffee beans," said David Mitlin, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas-Austin, and a former Clarkson professor. "Because of their strict sizes and surface chemistry, nanoscale holes trap carbon dioxide while resisting water vapor. Carbon dioxide is trapped reversibly in the carbon sorbent's micropores, which can be reused once carbon dioxide is released from its pores."
Milk-derived carbon sorbents could be used in other applications such as indoor-air purification or water treatment. The study recently was published in “Advanced Sustainable Systems.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "dry and wet CO2 capture" for more information.
Organic dairy-market report launched
Mercaris, which provides data insights for organic grain and oilseeds, recently added an organic dairy-market report to its offerings. The debut issue of the “U.S. Organic Dairy Market Summary” provides an outlook for the industry moving into 2021 along with current trends and pricing. The report will be published twice annually and will feature several data insights.
- organic-dairy-herd size by state
- pay price for fluid milk
- organic-milk production by state
- value of U.S. organic-milk production
- retail fluid organic-milk sales
- organic sales-growth projections
- organic-cream prices
- organic-feed prices
The summary features commentary on expected production, use and prices. Visit mercaris.com and search for "Organic dairy market analysis" for more information.
Genetics firms form cooperative
Europe's Evolution, Masterrind and VikingGenetics – owned by Faba, Växa and Vikingdanmark – recently formed a new dairy and beef genetic cooperative. Named Arcowin it represents 53,000 farmers in Europe.
Evolution, Masterrind and VikingGenetics have cattle-breeding bases in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany and Sweden. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Arcowin will support dairy and beef breeding programs from the three companies. The companies will use Arcowin to optimize their genetic resources and investments, according to Lars-Inge Gunnarsson, chairperson of the board for VikingGenetics.
Arcowin will coordinate and align research and development activities between the three founding partners. The partners will continue to operate separately in administration, production, marketing and sales. They also agree to investigate further collaboration. Contact hebii@vikinggenetics.com or call 45 2383 8788 for more information.