Dairy Resources

Events to rally farmers for dairy-policy reform
Farmers and industry stakeholders are invited to discuss the future of dairy in Wisconsin. Local chapters of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau are collaborating on a series of Dairy Together events happening around Wisconsin in late March.
The events aim to educate and rally farmers about potential dairy-policy reforms such as the Dairy Revitalization Plan that could be achieved in the 2023 Farm Bill.
“Though Wisconsin’s dairy-farm crisis has fallen from the spotlight, we continue to lose more than one dairy herd per day on average here in America’s Dairyland,” said Les Danielson, president of the Chippewa County Farmers Union and a dairy farmer from Cadott, Wisconsin.
“Farm organizations across the country are banding together to advocate on proposals to stabilize dairy prices and slow the loss of family farms," he said. "We believe it’s time to take a serious look at strategies to keep farms in business.”
Joe Bragger, leader of the Buffalo County Farm Bureau and a dairy farmer from Independence, Wisconsin, said that in the late 1990s, there were 20,000 dairy herds in Wisconsin. Today that number has declined to less than 6,500. Fewer than 30,000 dairy farms remain in the entire country, he said.
“To affect meaningful change, it’s going to take a strong coalition of farm groups and other industry stakeholders,” he said. “Through these meetings, we’re pulling together farm organizations, agricultural lenders, equipment dealers, cooperative leaders and all who are being impacted by the dairy crisis. We need unity on our priorities for dairy-policy reform as we head into the farm bill.”
The events will include a panel of local farmers and a presentation on the Dairy Revitalization Plan by University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy economists Chuck Nicholson and Mark Stephenson. Attendees also will have the chance to use an app created by the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems to learn how growth management would affect their income.
“The bottom line on what we found through research was generally positive in terms of what these programs could do,” Nicholson said. “We saw reduced variation in prices and also some price enhancement, increased net farm operating incomes, reduction in the rate of farm exits across farms of all sizes, and a reduction in government expenditures on dairy programs.”
The upcoming events are listed. Each event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
● March 23, Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N. 1st St., Abbotsford
● March 24, Cashton Community Hall, 811 Main St., Cashton
● March 25, 2588 Highway 53, Chippewa Falls
Visit www.dairytogether.com to RSVP and for more information.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin nominations sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations through March 31 for eight seats on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors. The districts open for election are listed.
• District 3 – Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Taylor counties
• District 6 – Chippewa and Eau Claire counties
• District 9 – Shawano and Waupaca counties
• District 12 – Portage, Waushara and Wood counties
• District 15 – Adam, Juneau and Monroe counties
• District 18 – Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties
• District 21 – Crawford and Vernon counties
• District 24 – Dane and Jefferson counties
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission. The organization aims to be an advocate, marketer and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and drive demand for Wisconsin's dairy products.
Eligible nominees must be an active dairy producer who sells milk into commercial channels and lives in one of the affected districts. Producers must sign, notarize and postmark completed nomination forms and include signatures from at least five eligible producers other than the nominee.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will conduct the election from May 2 to May 25. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.
Visit wisconsindairy.org and search for "election process" or contact debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116 for more information.