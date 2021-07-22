Dairy Resources

World Dairy Expo show entries accepted
Entries for the 2021 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show are now being accepted. Entries for the show are exclusively online, which is new in 2021. The transition provides exhibitors greater ease in managing entries and streamlines the late-entry process.
The summer junior two-year-old cow class has been added to the International Jersey Show and International Junior Jersey Show for 2021. Animals exhibited in that class are born between June 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2019 and must be in milking form at World Dairy Expo.
A lifetime-production cow class has been added to the International Guernsey Show and International Junior Guernsey Show for cows of any age. They must have produced at least 100,000 pounds of milk or 7,700 pounds of combined fat and protein as recorded in their lifetime production on an official Dairy Herd Improvement Association or Dairy Herd Improvement Registry test.
Entries are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time Sept. 6. Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. Central Standard Time the day before the respective breed meetings for an additional charge.
World Dairy Expo is scheduled to be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Entry information, the schedule of events, rules and other updates may be found in the premium book, which is available at worlddairyexpo.com. Contact lbreuch@wdexpo.com or amagnochi@wdexpo.com for more information.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin leaders elected
The board of directors of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recently elected members to serve the organization. The board is comprised of 25 dairy farmers who are elected by their peers for three-year terms. The directors lead dairy-marketing and promotion efforts, set policies and procedures, supervise business affairs and approve annual budgets on behalf of Wisconsin dairy farmers.
The board re-elected Jeff Strassburg as chairman. He’s a fifth-generation dairy farmer from Wittenberg. He represents District 9, which is comprised of Menomonee, Shawano and Waupaca counties. He and the newly elected executive committee will lead the organization through the next fiscal year, which began July 1 and will conclude June 30, 2022. Officers elected to serve on the executive committee with Strassburg are listed.
- Janet Clark of Rosendale, District 16, vice-chair
- Julie Maurer of Newton, District 17, secretary
- Mark Crave of Watertown, District 19, treasurer
Individuals elected to serve on the seven-person executive committee are listed.
- Stacy Eberle of Monroe, District 25, chair, communications committee
- David Bangart of Greenwood, District 7, chair, channel-management committee
- Kay Zwald of Hammond, District 5, chair, policy and bylaw committee
The board also selected Mark Leder of Gleason, District 3, to serve as chair of the Center for Dairy Research liaison committee. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin continues to support the efforts of the internationally recognized dairy research center through funding, research, collaboration and technical support.
Before the election of officers, newly elected directors were officially seated on the board. They are Daniel Hinz of Pickett, and Kyle Levetzow of Dodgeville. Hinz represents District 11, which is comprised of Outagamie and Winnebago counties. Levetzow represents District 23, which is comprised of Iowa and Lafayette counties. Visit WisconsinDairy.org for more information.
Awards program to recognize farms, evaluators
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management recently launched a new awards program to recognize farms and the program’s evaluators who demonstrate excellence.
Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice-president of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program, said the awards will highlight dairies and evaluators who uphold on-farm-social-responsibility principles every day on their farms and in their daily work. There are four award categories.
- Animal care and antibiotic stewardship
- Environmental stewardship
- Workforce development
- Farmers Assuring Responsible Management evaluators
Nominations are due Sept. 1. Farms or evaluators may be nominated by fellow dairy farmers, members of their communities, university Extension, cooperative or processor staff, veterinarians, themselves or others.
Nominated farms must have a current Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program evaluation in the respective category area and must be in good standing with the program. Evaluator nominees must be certified in any of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program areas as of Aug. 31.
Winners in each category will receive lodging and travel for two individuals to attend the Dairy Joint Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nov. 15-17. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com and search for “FARM Excellence Awards” for more information.
Distinguished Junior Holstein Members recognized
Holstein Association USA recently named six National Distinguished Junior Member finalists during the National Junior Holstein Convention Awards Banquet in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The recognition is based on the excellent work recipients demonstrated throughout their dairy-project career.
The contest is the longest-running Holstein youth program. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 to 21. The 2021 Distinguished Junior Member finalists are listed.
- Hayley Fernandes, California
- Josh Gerbitz, Wisconsin
- Gregory Norris, Massachusetts
- Benjamin Kronberg, Wisconsin
- Laura Littrell, New York
- Rachel Rouland, New York
Distinguished junior members who competed in the awards program prepared a book highlighting their Junior Holstein work, activities and projects, breeding program, and personal views. The entry book is worth 60 percent of the final score. The top 12 individuals are named semifinalists based on their book score.
Phase two of the contest is held at the National Junior Holstein Convention, where semifinalists are interviewed by a committee of judges. The interview is worth 40 percent of the final score. Six individuals with the highest combined scores are named finalists. The six finalists also receive an annual renewed Holstein Association USA membership. Visit holsteinusa.com/juniors for more information.
Young Distinguished Junior Member finalists named
Eight individuals between the ages of 9 and 16 recently were selected as Young Distinguished Junior Member finalists during the National Junior Holstein Convention. The applicants create books similar to the Distinguished Junior Member finalists – ages 17 to 21 – but don’t compete in an interview phase. The 2021 Young Distinguished Junior Member semifinalists are listed.
- Ashley Brandel, Wisconsin
- Magen Busker, Illinois
- Hayley Daubert, Virginia
- Ava Endres, Wisconsin
- Elizabeth Lentz, Pennsylvania
- Austin Meyer, Wisconsin
- Garrett Ulness, Wisconsin
- F. Hayden Weaver; Pennsylvania
Visit holsteinusa.com/juniors for more information.
Cloned calf could spur gene-edited cattle
Researchers from Ernst Federal Science Center for Animal Husbandry, part of the Skoltech Institute of Science and Technology at Moscow State University, and their colleagues have produced the first viable cloned calf in Russia. She recently turned one year of age. In a related experiment, the team knocked out the genes responsible for beta-lactoglobulin, a protein causing milk allergy in humans. The paper outlining the results of the experiment was recently published in "Doklady Biochemistry and Biophysics."
A team led by Galina Singina of the Ernst Federal Science Center for Animal Husbandry cloned the calf using somatic cell nuclear transfer, with embryonic fibroblasts as donors of nuclei. Somatic cell nuclear transfer means that a nucleus from a regular cell of a donor animal is transferred into an egg with its nucleus removed. The resulting embryo is then implanted into the uterus of a cow and carried to term.
The researchers used clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR/Cas9 – technology to knock out two genes representing beta-lactoglobulin in the bovine genome, and to obtain a line of genetically edited embryonic fibroblasts. Their nuclei is then used for somatic cell nuclear transfer.
Beta-lactoglobulin, the main allergen in cow's milk, isn’t an easy target because there are four copies of the genes in a cow's genome – two of each gene – that need to be inactivated.
The researchers plan to create a herd of several dozen cows that will need to carry the edited pregnancies to term. Visit link.springer.com and search for “production of a cloned offspring” for more information.
Dairy Beef Accelerator in development
Cargill is collaborating with industry partners to create the Dairy Beef Accelerator. It’s a three-year program intended to accelerate learning and support producers in better understanding the opportunities of ‘beef on dairy.’
An early outcome of the project is research conducted by Texas Tech University. The study indicates promising benefits for producers, the environment and consumers.
- Compared to purebred dairy calves, beef on dairy’calves can provide greater quality beef products without impacting current milk-production efficiencies.
- Beef on dairy calves show greater feed efficiency compared to purebred dairy calves, which reduces the environmental footprint associated with their production.
- Increased feed efficiency reduces greenhouse-gas emissions.
- The practice benefits meat quality. Beef on dairy delivers increased volumes of greater-grading beef carcasses, providing feedyard operators more access to value-based marketing opportunities as well as pass-back — beef on dairy calves are more valuable in the marketplace for dairies than purebred dairy calves
“Beef and dairy industries have the opportunity to work together to produce even more efficient beef animals,” said Dale Woerner, associate professor of animal and food sciences, Texas Tech University. “Crossbreeding dairy cows to complementary beef sires can advance sustainability by reducing the environmental impact and improving profitability.”
The Dairy Beef Accelerator is expected to provide resources to help interested beef and dairy producers begin their journey to beef on dairy, as well as create opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and sharing of experiences with the practice.
Cargill’s BeefUp Sustainability initiative is the company’s commitment to achieve 30 percent greenhouse-gas intensity reduction across its North American beef supply chain by 2030. Visit beefupsustainability.com for more information.
European dairy farmers lose money
“What is the cost of producing milk?” is the title of a recently published report by the German Bureau for Rural Sociology and Agriculture and the European Milk Board. Farm-gate milk prices didn't cover the cost of production from 2015 to 2019.
Milk-production costs in the European Union averaged 45.35 cents per kilogram – 2.2 pounds. That implied a cost shortfall of 24 percent across the European Union, according to the report. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.