Dairy Resources

California farm serves as Net Zero Project pilot
Trinkler Dairy Farm of Ceres, California, is the first pilot farm in the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The goals focus on achieving carbon neutrality, optimizing water usage and improving water quality.
Work is underway to identify additional partners to conduct pilots on as many as five dairies. The goal is to test technologies and practices within the Net Zero Initiative’s Dairy Scale for Good pillar. The initiative will enable farms of all sizes and geographies to advance environmental progress and demonstrate the economic viability of achieving net-zero emissions.
Trinkler Dairy Farms has been supplying milk to Carnation since 2014. With an initial $1.5-million investment from Nestlé, the dairy will install technology and incorporate practices to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal is to achieve a reduction of 30 percent by 2023 and to achieve net-zero emissions within five years.
The initiative focuses on feed production, enteric-methane reduction, energy efficiency and manure management. Caleb Harper, who serves as executive director of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot program, said that economic viability and the ability to diversify revenue streams are key factors for farmers who choose to participate in the project. The pilot works to reduce the risk of investment so it can be applied to all farms across the country to improve environmental performance and the farmer’s bottom line, he said.
The impact at Trinkler Dairy Farm will be assessed using science-based measurement tools. Data will be analyzed by checkoff and academic scientists beginning in 2022. Nestlé will scale the solutions implemented at the farm to more dairy farms in coming years. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Checkoff expands export efforts
Dairy Management Inc. recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns 455 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Dairy Management Inc.’s partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a goal of increasing U.S. cheese sales.
This is the dairy association’s first venture into the Middle East with a partner. But it’s not the checkoff’s first in the international marketplace. Dairy Management Inc. in 2019 began a partnership with Domino’s Japan. The volume of U.S.-sourced cheese has doubled since its launch, according to Amy Wagner, executive vice-president of global innovation partnerships at Dairy Management Inc.
Domino’s is reported to be the No. 1 pizza company worldwide with 11,000 of its 17,000 stores located in more than 90 international markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, split almost evenly between its domestic and international businesses. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Dairy-ingredients market forecast
The global dairy-ingredients market is projected to reach a value of more than $81 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 7 percent during the forecast period. Market analyst Marketsandmarkets attributes expected growth to increased consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods, complemented by versatile application of dairy ingredients and increased consumer awareness of healthy eating.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth among all the regions. Greater awareness of healthy foods has pushed the market for functional and fortified foods, which is creating more demand for dairy ingredients. Ingredients, such as milk powder, are being used in infant formulas and sports drinks.
The report features a study on marketing and development strategies along with product portfolios of leading dairy-ingredient companies.
- FrieslandCampina
- Groupe Lactalis
- Arla Foods
- Saputo
- Fonterra Co-operative Group
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Kerry Group
- Ornua
- AMCO Proteins
- Prolactal
- Valio
- Glanbia
- Hoogwegt Group
- Batory Foods
- Ingredia SA
- Agropur
- Euroserum
The report analyzes dairy ingredients by type – proteins, milk powder, milk-fat concentrate, lactose and its derivatives. The report also addresses application – infant formulas, sports nutrition and dairy products. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "Dairy Ingredients Market" for more information.
Dwindling number concerning
The long-term survival of European milk production was the main topic of discussion during the recently held European Milk Board General Assembly. Just five percent of dairy producers in the European Union are younger than 35 years of age and just 14 percent are between the ages of 35 and 44.
The situation portends a grim future for the European agricultural sector, according to the European Milk Board. The trend is exacerbated by milk prices in many countries being much less than the costs of production. Cost coverage is just 50 percent in some countries, according to the organization.
A cost study, which will soon be published, shows that in eight key milk-producing countries, current income doesn’t bode well for future prospects. While the milk price has stagnated, costs for feed and climate-change mitigation are increasing, according to the European Milk Board.
A study by the MEG Milch Board on value creation in German dairies shows it's possible to generate revenues from milk. But profits remain at the processor level. If dairy farms are to survive a greater percentage of the revenue generated from milk must reach them, the European Milk Board stated.
Cost-covering prices are possible as evidenced by producer-led projects such as Fair Milk. Representatives from the project shared their success stories at the General Assembly. Visit europeanmilkboard.org and search for “Fair Milk” and milch-board.de for more information.
Checkoff to work with startups
Dairy Management Inc. has entered into a partnership with Venture Winston Grants. They’ve designed a competition where startup companies can apply for funding. The funding would allow them to incorporate dairy into their concepts in one of four areas.
- Health and nutrition – dairy products and services tailored to a person’s body type, behavior and preferences
- Biobased products – transforming byproducts from processing or waste into packaging, clothing or fuel
- “Smart” communities of the future – dairy powering cities where people live within 15 minutes of their job and other critical needs
- Regenerative agriculture – dairy farms as an environmental solution for other industries and sectors
The partnership is one aspect of a broader checkoff-led strategy called Dairy Transformation, said Dwyer Williams, chief transformation officer for Dairy Management Inc. Dairy Transformation involves farmers and leaders from Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy companies. They’re joining others outside of the dairy industry as well as futurists to examine ways dairy can remain viable in the future.
Winners of the competition are expected to be named in January 2022. They will be required to relocate at least 51 percent of their operations for one year to the grant program’s base in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Startups will have access to various resources and experts there.
Dairy farmers and Dairy Management Inc. also will be engaged with the entrepreneurs as they develop solutions. Farmers will evaluate ideas, test hypotheses and co-create solutions with the startups. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Fair-trade dairy partnership formed
Fair Trade USA and Chobani LLC recently introduced a certification program for U.S. dairy farms and cooperatives. The program provides financial premiums to dairy farmers and workers to help protect and empower them while raising sustainability standards, according to Fair Trade USA.
Chobani is releasing Fair Trade Certified Greek yogurt versions for all of its 32-ounce, multi-serve tubs. The yogurt is sold nationally. Chobani plans to expand certification to other products.
Fair Trade certification provides farm owners and cooperatives an opportunity to differentiate, increase engagement with consumers, and receive a financial premium for their investments, Certification also provides greater support for farm workers, according to Fair Trade USA. The organization plans to develop an environmental component to the program.
Since 1998 Fair Trade producers in more than 45 countries have earned more than $465 million in Community Development Funds. The Fair Trade Certified seal spans more than 30 product categories.
Fair Trade USA’s Agricultural Production Standard incorporates standards and processes developed by the International Labor Organization. The certification process involves a series of modules that incorporate systems, operations, implementation and auditing of the agricultural production standards designed to ensure product traceability, supply-chain transparency and implementation of an internal management system to monitor compliance and progress.
The standard also serves as a foundation to ensure safe work conditions, freedom of association, protections against harassment and discrimination, provision of benefits, clear terms of employment and pay slips, reasonable working hours, safe and sanitary housing conditions, and increased access to on-the-job training, according to Fair Trade USA.
Buyers pay an extra amount – the Fair Trade Premium – when they purchase Fair Trade Certified milk. That amount is allocated to a Community Development Fund. The funds support projects and on-farm investments to enhance the working environment. A portion of the funds also is available to support investments required to come into compliance with the Fair Trade Standard and projects to deliver on the goals and intentions of the Fair Trade program. Visit fairtradecertified.org and chobani.com for more information.
Fat-free grass-fed milk launched
To meet consumer demand for a fat-free grass-fed organic milk option, Organic Valley has launched Fat Free Grassmilk. The company’s Grassmilk line is made with milk from third-party certified grass-fed cows on organic family farms.
Cows must be on pasture for more than 150 days per year and fed 100 percent grass and dried forages year around to earn certification. The resulting milk features the subtle seasonal flavors of the pasture that consumers look for in a grass-fed product, according to Organic Valley. Visit organicvalley.coop for more information.
Animal-care program certified
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management animal-care program recently earned certification for animal-welfare evaluation by the the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization. The certification organization provides training and certification credentials for animal-welfare auditors and audits for all sectors of food-animal production.
The certification provides another layer of assurance to the supply chain that Farmers Assuring Responsible Management is a comprehensive and rigorous tool that ensures dairy products are produced responsibly, said Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice-president of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program.
The program underwent a thorough review process of its Animal Care Version 4 standards, resources and evaluator-training materials as compared to standards set by the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization. The review ensured that the program evaluation includes all the key components required for evaluation of livestock animal welfare and is committed to continuous improvement. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com and animalauditor.org for more information.