Dairy Resources

Close call reminder of danger
Hydrogen sulfide is a dangerous gas that can be found in manure-storage areas. It’s a byproduct of bacterial breakdown of organic compounds inside a storage structure. It is heavier than air and can concentrate low to the ground or in confined spaces. Any extra source of sulfur has the potential to increase hydrogen-sulfide gas production once it reaches manure storage.
Farms that use gypsum-based bedding and anti-slip agents have increased risk of the gas forming. A significant amount of work has been performed by New York’s Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Benton Fire Department to study the levels of hydrogen-sulfide gas around manure storage areas. Results showed that farms using gypsum products almost always carried greater levels of the gas during agitation and pump-out. Studies also showed deep-bedded packs can carry greater levels of the gas.
An incident occurred on a gypsum-using farm in New York’s Finger Lakes region in late fall 2020. A dairy farmer was flushing gravity-flow gutters inside the barn, using recycled manure from storage. The farmer was holding the hose at the top end of the gutters while two small children were playing in the barn. Unknown to the farmer the children were at the bottom end of the gravity gutters, where hydrogen-sulfide gas was concentrating. One child told her father her friend was sleeping and wouldn’t wake up.
The farm owner quickly realized the danger of the situation and picked up the limp child to take her to fresh air. The child revived and is well so it was a good ending. But it came close to being a lethal situation. Visit ecommons.cornell.edu and search for "Close call on Finger Lakes dairy farm" for more information.
Wisconsin cow sets milk record
“Stone-Front Leader Hilda” is a 15-year-old Registered Holstein cow that recently set the record for the most milk produced by a Holstein in a lifetime. Owned by Andy and Lyn Buttles of Lancaster, Wisconsin, Hilda completed 2020 with a lifetime total of 460,720 pounds of milk.
Hilda surpassed the record set in 2003 by Koepke K0017229-1660. Known as the “Granny” cow her lifetime milk total was 458,616 pounds. Twenty-five years prior to that Breezewood Patsy Bar Pontiac had produced 425,769 pounds of milk.
Andy Buttles attributes Hilda’s record to a good blend of production and type. She was classified EX-90 4E and her best record was set during her nine-year old lactation when she produced 48,200 pounds of milk with three times a day milking. She also had eight natural daughters during her lifetime.
The herd at Stone-Front Farm has a rolling-herd average of 30,058 pounds of milk with 1,291 pounds of fat – 4.3 percent – and 914 pounds of protein – 3.04 percent. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.