Dairy Resources

Dairy's Foundation grant applications sought
Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, is offering grants for as much as $5,000 for new or unique programs for dairy-producer-focused initiatives. The independent grant-selection committee seeks applications that focus on encouraging the next generation of dairy producers, increasing and maintaining public trust in the people and products of dairy, and building the skills of dairy producers. The foundation has awarded more than $275,000 in grants since 2010.
Organizations with a tax status of 501(c) (3) or (5) may apply. Grant applications are due June 1. Visit dairyfoundation.org or contact jkeller@dairyfoundation.org for more information.
Junior Holstein transfer deadline extended
Holstein Association USA in 2020 extended the Junior transfer “received by” deadline to July 15 for both heifers and cows. The new deadline for juniors will remain in place for the 2021 show season and beyond. The July 15 deadline must be met to be eligible to participate in sanctioned Junior Holstein Shows.
The transfer deadline aligns closely with most other dairy breed associations. It also allows Juniors an extra month and a half to purchase show calves. Adding or dropping any owner after the deadline will disqualify an animal for Junior recognition. Visit holsteinusa.com to check ownership status and ensure the transfer was received before the deadline and for more information.