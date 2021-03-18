Dairy Resources

Dairy-alliance grant applications due
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is accepting applications for its next round of grants. A partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the alliance will be distributing $1 million in grants.
Dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply. Grants of as much as $50,000 will be awarded through a competitive process. Eligible project categories are listed.
- Dairy-farm diversification through dairy-product development, specialization, packaging and-or marketing strategies
- Creation of value-added dairy products
- Enhance the value of a dairy commodity or byproduct through product development or alternate use
- Creation or expansion of a program for exporting dairy products
Interested applicants are encouraged to watch a free, pre-recorded webinar. It provides more information on the grant program and provides tips about the grant-application process.
Potential applicants also may view the “Let’s Get Started” webinar series prior to applying for a grant. The webinars share state and federal resources that can be helpful for dairy and farm businesses wishing to apply for a Dairy Business Innovation Alliance grant. If an applicant needs help developing a business plan or a project budget, the alliance encourages them to contact their local Small Business Development Centers.
Grant applications are due Apr. 30. Applications will be scored and selected by June 1. Awardees will be notified by June 10. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/grant-program and cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-webinars for more information.
Year in Review published
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management – FARM – Program recently published its "2020 Year in Review." The publication details the resources and tools developed across all program areas to help farmers.
The review summarizes changes made to program areas. FARM Animal Care Version 4 took effect Jan. 1. It features updates supporting closer farmer-veterinarian relationships, continuing education for all employees, and a new standard for pain management when disbudding animals.
Version 2 of the Environmental Stewardship program features updated crop-emissions factors, a breakdown of greenhouse-gas emissions by type, a metric on the use of nutrient-management plans, the ability to capture benefits of solid-liquid separation, and solar and wind energy.
Version 1 of the Workforce Development evaluation is available. It focuses on human resources and best safety practices. It provides assurances to the supply chain and helps farmers identify what will be most useful to implement within their operation and to track improvement. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com and search for "Year in Review" or contact dairyfarm@nmpf.org for more information.
National Milk Producers Federation releases annual report
The National Milk Producers Federation recently published its 2020 annual report. “From the advocacy led by the cooperative community from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis that began in March 2020 to the federal assistance packages taking effect early in 2021, the year brought progress the organization will build upon,” stated Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation.
Among the organization’s achievements was helping to secure $16 billion in direct farm aid from Congress while engaging with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that funding benefitted the organization’s members of all sizes. Visit nmpf.org/2020annualreport for more information.