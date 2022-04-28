Dairy Resources

Championship Cheese Auction tops $333,000
Dairy processors, marketers and suppliers raised $333,125 at the 2022 Chr. Hansen Championship Cheese Auction. The event was held April 13 at CheeseExpo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The funds are used to support the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s industry education and scholarship programs as well as the World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests and university dairy-training centers.
Auction proceeds since 1997 have supported the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Mike Dean and Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarships. They’ve helped fund the organizations training workshops. They’ve also fueled donations to infrastructure projects at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-River Falls and South Dakota State University. The organization to date has invested $1.3 million in the next generation of the dairy-processing industry.
The 2022 auction featured 86 gold medal cheese products from the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. They were organized into 41 lots. Visit wischeesemakersassn.org for more information.
People are also reading…
New Zealand faces labor shortage
Sustained advocacy from the dairy sector has helped secure 500 more international workers to help on New Zealand’s dairy farms. That means 800 international staff will be able to enter New Zealand to work on dairy farms.
But the government’s border class exceptions still fall short of the sector’s 4,000-worker shortage, according to DairyNZ, an industry organization representing the country’s dairy farmers. The organization has pushed for 1,500 international dairy workers in time for the 2022 dairy season June 1.
“We made it clear to the government that the 300 dairy border class-exception workers previously approved was nowhere near enough to meet the demands on-farm," said Tim Mackle, chief executive of DairyNZ.
The organization will continue to advocate for more workers to be allowed into New Zealand to help address significant staff shortages, he said. Record low unemployment, combined with a prolonged border closure, have contributed to the labor shortage. Visit dairynz.co.nz/border and godairy.co.nz for more information.
Canadian researchers awarded funding
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are developing drought- and salinity-tolerant forage crops as well as investigating dietary strategies to help dairy cattle deal with summer heat. They recently were awarded funding from Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Alliance Grants program.
Jon Bennett, an assistant professor in the University of Saskatchewan-College of Agriculture and Bioresources, is working to increase the productivity and salinity-tolerance of forage crops typically grown on marginal lands in Western Canada. His team aims to increase forage production by optimizing plant interactions with symbiotic arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi that colonize plant roots. The fungi can increase plant tolerance to scarce water, salinity, and pathogen resistance.
“Our ultimate goal is to determine if we can develop forage varieties that are more broadly responsive to arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, and develop fungi that benefit those forages,” Bennett said.
His research team will measure variables linked with plant-fungi interactions across multiple populations for alfalfa and sainfoin. The researchers will then determine if the traits influence plant growth during different stresses.
Researchers sampled soils from saline and non-saline native grasslands across Alberta and Saskatchewan and cultured fungi from those environments. They’re using the cultures to predict which other locations have the fungi that increase plant growth and salinity tolerance in forage barley, alfalfa and tall wheatgrass.
Gregory Penner, also a professor at University of Saskatchewan-College of Agriculture and Bioresources, is evaluating dietary strategies to help dairy cattle deal with summer heat stress.
“We’re focusing on whether cations – sodium and potassium – or dietary buffers – carbonates – help to mitigate heat stress,” he said.
Cows will be fed a specific dietary supplement. Researchers will study variables – such as animals’ core body temperature, feed intake, milk production, and indicators for inflammation – to see if the feed strategies help mitigate heat stress.
Cation supplementation replenishes salt lost through sweating and encourages drinking, with water helping to cool animals. The carbonate acts to reduce stomach acid and the risk of gut disorders.
Research is sparse on assessing the separate roles that cations and carbonates play – especially since producers often use sodium bicarbonate in the cows’ diet during summer. That begs the question of whether it’s the sodium or the carbonate that’s most effective, Penner said. Visit usask.ca for more information.
Methane-reduction pilot launched
Arla Foods and Royal DSM are collaborating on a large-scale on-farm pilot with a methane-reducing feed additive. Developed by DSM, the additive – called Bovaer – will be fed to 10,000 dairy cows on more than 50 farms in three European countries. According to the European dairy cooperative Arla, the feed additive could reduce methane emissions by about 30 percent.
Bovaer suppresses the enzyme that triggers methane production in a cow’s digestive system. It takes effect immediately and is safely degraded into compounds already naturally present in a cow’s stomach. It's scientifically proven to not affect milk quality, according to DSM. The company has tested the additive in 14 countries. Bovaer is available for sale in the European Union, Brazil, Chile and Australia.
Arla will work with its farmer owners in summer and fall to ensure a diverse group of farms for the pilot program. The cooperative will collect milk samples for analysis and comparison to milk from dairy cows not fed the additive. If preliminary findings go as expected, Arla plans to expand the pilot project to include 20,000 cows in 2023. Visit arlafoodsingredients.com and dsm.com for more information.