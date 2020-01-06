For many people in less-wealthy countries the property for which they can be most thankful is something people in wealthier nations take for granted – dairy cows. Dairy provides livelihoods and nutrition to hundreds of millions of people. It lifts people from poverty and protects them from hunger. It supports ecosystems and more, according to the National Milk Producers Federation. The organization points to data and graphics produced by Global Dairy Platform, an industry partnership that demonstrates dairy’s contribution to global food systems.
According to the Global Dairy Platform:
- The world is home to about 133 million dairy farms.
- Of that total, 37 million farms are managed by women.
- About 600 million people live on those farms.
- Another 400 million people work full-time jobs throughout dairy’s value chain.
- About one in eight people on Earth – 1 billion – are economically supported by dairy,
- Most developing-world dairy farms have herds of two or three cows.
- Farms with more than 100 cows represent less than 0.3 percent of all dairy farms worldwide.
- Milk and dairy products account for about 14 percent of all global agricultural trade.
- The dairy industry’s greenhouse-gas emissions have declined by 11 percent per unit in the past decade. In North America declines have been even steeper, decreasing not just per unit but also in total gross emissions.
The National Milk Producers Federation’s “Dairy Defined” explores current dairy farms and industry using data and podcast interviews to explain current dairy issues and to dispel myths. Visit nmpf.org and globaldairyplatform.com for more information.