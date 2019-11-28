The future of the dairy industry will be the focus of the upcoming Alltech Wisconsin Dairy School. The meeting will begin with a panel discussion on navigating the future of technology, product innovation and agronomic practices.
The panel will feature Brian Houin of Homestead Dairy near Plymouth, Indiana; Jordan Stebbins of Swager Farms near Buhl, Idaho; Brian Springer of Alltech Crop Science; and Dennis Todey of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate Hub.
Several presentations will be featured.
- Future market outlook by Mike North of Vault Ag Holding LLC
- Developing culture-, team- and career-minded employees by Tom Thibodeau of Viterbo University
- Domestic and global beverage trends: how U.S. dairy innovation can seize the opportunity by Stan Erwine of Dairy Management Inc.
- Current and future nutritional concepts by Vaughn Holder of Alltech
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lambeau Field, 1265 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Visit go.alltech.com/wisconsin-dairy-school or contact AlltechWisconsin@alltech.com or 920-386-9651 for more information.