The National Dairy Shrine is seeking nominations for dairy-industry recognition awards – guest of honor, pioneer and distinguished dairy-cattle breeder.
The Guest of Honor award recognizes an active contemporary dairy leader for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry. It has been awarded every year since 1949.
Each year three or four living or deceased dairy leaders are honored with Pioneer awards for their industry service and leadership.
The Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder recognizes progressive dairy producers who, through their expertise in managing a breeding herd based upon sound genetics and business principles, serve as a model of success for fellow breeders.
Honorees' portraits and accomplishments are on permanent display in the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
The annual National Dairy Shrine awards banquet will be held Oct. 1 in Madison, Wisconsin. Nominations or applications must be submitted by March 15. Visit dairyshrine.org and click on “awards” and then “adult applications” for more information.