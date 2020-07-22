The National Dairy Shrine honors past and present dairy-industry leaders. The shrine’s 2020 Pioneer Awards are being presented to four individuals in recognition of their contributions to the dairy industry. Their portraits will be displayed at the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Among the individuals is Harold Barnum.
A posthumous pioneer award honors Barnum, an authority on milk sanitation. He invented the Whirl-Pak sterilized sample-collection and processing bag, which is said to have transformed quality-assurance systems in the dairy and food industry.
Barnum earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the State College of the University of Montana – now Montana State University. He earned in 1929 a master’s degree in dairy husbandry from Michigan State University.
He worked 26 years as a milk sanitarian for the cities of Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 1947 he became chief of health and hospitals, milk-sanitation division for the city and county of Denver. He retired from that position in 1969.
Before the 1950s milk was delivered from farms to processing plants in “cans” where samples of the milk were then taken for testing purposes. With the advent of bulk milk tanks and the co-mingling of milk in large transport trucks, the identity of the milk was being lost when it left the farm. That resulted in milk plants having to send representatives to each farm to collect milk samples for testing.
Barnum began studying the problem, which led to the “Universal Sampling Procedure.” The procedure involved milk-truck drivers picking up samples of milk at each farm for use in testing for butterfat, protein, somatic-cell count and more.
Barnum worked as a consultant for Nasco on Whirl-Pak from the 1970s until his death in 1981. He also was instrumental in creating the Nasco Milk Sampling Ice Chest to ensure farm-milk samples are maintained at a constant temperature from farm to laboratory.
Barnum was appointed to a committee that revised the U.S. Public Health Services Milk Code. He led a nationwide study of milk standards and regulations. He served in 1953 as president of the International Association of Milk, Food and Environmental Sanitarians and was recognized in 1957 with that organization’s “Sanitarian of the Year” award. Visit www.dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.