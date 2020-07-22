The National Dairy Shrine honors past and present dairy-industry leaders. The shrine’s 2020 Pioneer Awards are being presented to four individuals in recognition of their contributions to the dairy industry. Their portraits will be displayed at the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Among the individuals is Allan Bringe.
A posthumous Pioneer award recognizes Bringe who was a dairy specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and a dairy-science professor at UW-Madison. He helped drive the adoption of somatic-cell testing by dairy producers.
Raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, Bringe earned from UW-Madison bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as a doctorate.
Bringe served as a dairy youth specialist from 1959 to 1966, conducting education programs through 4-H, FFA and dairy-breed organizations. He developed the District 4-H Dairy Days program that continues to this day. He also served as coordinator of the National 4-H Dairy Conference from 1965 to 1973.
After completing his doctorate in 1968 he worked as a milk-quality specialist. With his leadership Wisconsin became a pioneer in the development of monthly somatic-cell count testing of cows in collaboration with the Wisconsin Dairy Herd improvement Cooperative. L.H. Schultz of the dairy-science department at UW-Madison had developed a novel method for determining somatic-cell concentration in milk. He and Bringe worked together to prototype the test in Dairy Herd Improvement laboratories.
Bringe worked with Wisconsin Dairy Herd Improvement staff to develop effective methods of reporting somatic-cell count results to dairy producers. Within 10 years somatic-cell count testing had been adopted by 85 percent of the herds in Wisconsin’s Dairy Herd Improvement program.
He was instrumental in helping Wisconsin Dairies Cooperative become in 1976 the first U.S. dairy cooperative to implement milk quality-premium payments to producers based on somatic-cell count. He also was instrumental in making both quality premiums and protein payments on a differential basis in 1983. In 1987 Bringe created Milk Quality Councils to promote and provide education in quality milk production.
Bringe was involved at the national level working on drug residue-avoidance programs in milk. He was a key player in the development of the Milking Research and Instruction Laboratory that opened in 1992 at UW-Madison.
He served as president of the National Mastitis Council in 1983 and was founding chair of the council’s research foundation. He was presented with the council’s Distinguished Service Award in 1984. He received the American Dairy Science Association’s Dairy Extension Award in 1988 and the UW-Extension Career Excellence Award in 1992. Visit www.dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.