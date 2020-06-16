The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association recently elected three individuals to its board of directors.
- Clint Al-Ag of Blue Sky Farms, Friona, Texas
- Emily De Benetti of Oxford Cattle Company, Woodstock, Ontario Canada
- Jorge Delgado, dairy specialist, Alltech On-Farm Support team
Al-Ag will represent the association’s southwest region while De Benetti will represent the northeast region. Delgado will serve as an allied-industry director.
Al-Ag was raised on a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle. He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from West Texas A&M University and participated in the U.S. Dairy Education and Training Consortium. Through that program he interned with Blue Sky Farms, which paved the way to his current position as heifer-yard manager.
De Benetti is a calf manager at Oxford Cattle Company. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Guelph. Previously, she worked at Grober Nutrition as a young-animal specialist.
Delgado earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and dairy science from EARTH University in Costa Rica. He spent 10 years in Ecuador, representing a genetic company through consulting, sales and training. In 2002 he moved to the United States and worked on dairy farms as a herd manager.
The newly elected board members join the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association’s officers and board.
- Elizabeth Quinn of Schaghticoke, New York, president
- T.J. McClure of Johnson, Kansas, past president
- Sam Gardner of Huddleston, Virginia, vice-president
- Jamie Franken of Sutherland, Iowa, secretary-treasurer
- John Balbian of Amsterdam, New York, northeast regional director
- Megan Kissel of Wendell, Idaho, western regional director
- Terri Ollivett of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, academia director
- Kerry Nieuwkoop-Yanez, Merck Animal Health of Chowchilla, California, company director
Tamilee Nennich Adolph recently retired as a board member of the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association. Visit calfandheifer.org for more information.