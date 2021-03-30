Dean Strauss Leadership Award presented

Julie Maurer, a co-owner of Soaring Eagle Dairy near Newton, Wisconsin, recently became the first recipient of the Dean Strauss Leadership Award. The award recognizes dairy-industry advocates and leaders. Maurer was presented the award at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Business Conference March 18 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Maurer farms with her parents, brother and two sisters. She is responsible for nutrient management, human resources, the milking parlor and the farm’s heifer program at Heifer Authority in Colorado.
She also serves as president of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, a venture for which she was instrumental in raising funds for its 2018 launch. She serves on the board of directors of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. She has served in numerous other leadership roles in dairy and community organizations, including youth leader in her church through which she has traveled internationally on missionary trips.
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s board of directors established the award program in honor of Dean Strauss, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and leader. Strauss passed away in 2019 at the age of 48. He was the owner of Majestic Crossing Dairy and was active in a number of dairy organizations. He was a past president and past board member of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
“Dean was an inspirational young leader – a role model for our dairy community and a friend to all,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. “He worked tirelessly to promote the dairy industry and was passionate about providing continuing-education opportunities for all dairy producers.”
Strauss was a member of several boards such as the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Dairy Policy Committee. He also was a member of the boards of the Wisconsin Beef Council, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Dairy Management Inc. Visit pdpw.org for more information.