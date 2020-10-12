The Brick family, owners of Brickstead Dairy near Greenleaf, Wisconsin, has been named one of Dairy Farmers of America’s 2020 Members of Distinction. The organization has made a $2,000 donation in the family’s name to the De Pere Christian Outreach Food Pantry.
The Dairy Farmers of America program recognizes dairy farmers who excel in their operations, communities and industry. The organization is comprised of more than 13,000 farmer-owners across the United States. Each year one notable member farm from each of Dairy Farmers of America’s seven regional areas is honored for leading the industry with vision, dedication and innovation. Brickstead Dairy represents the cooperative’s central area.
Brickstead Dairy was established in 1848 by Michael Brick, an immigrant from Ireland. Today his great-great-grandson, Dan Brick, Dan Brick’s wife Melanie, and their three sons call the same land home.
The Bricks milk 1,000 cows and farm 1,500 acres where they implement sustainable-farming practices. They have hosted several educational events such as Sunset on the Farm, which provides attendees opportunities to experience a connection to where their food comes from. The event is free to attendees, and the Bricks partner with a local food pantry to accept donations on its behalf. Visit dfamilk.com and bricksteaddairy.com for more information.