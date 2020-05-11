Dairy Farmers of America recently launched the Farmers Feeding Families Fund. The organization stated it hopes to raise $500,000 for food banks across the country. Initial seed money of $200,000 already has been raised through the cooperative’s Dairy Farmers of America Cares Foundation.
As demand for food assistance increases with the COVID-19 pandemic Feeding America has projected a $1.4-billion shortfall in the next six months. Feeding America has more than 200 affiliates across the country.
Dairy Farmers of America has identified 30 communities across the country whose local food banks will receive funds to purchase dairy products. Dairy Farmers of America farmer-owners are asked to help identify additional rural communities in need of dairy products for distribution.
The organization also is working with industry leaders and milk processors to develop solutions and uses for surplus milk due to declines in foodservice demand. For example it is donating more than 9,500 half gallons of milk to the Connecticut Food Bank in conjunction with Dairy Farmers of America-owned Guida’s Dairy. Dairy Farmers of America also is partnering with Daisy Brand to donate 120,000 pounds of cottage cheese in a six-week period. Visit dfamilk.com for more information.