Directors re-elected

Members of the Dairy Business Association recently re-elected three directors to the organization’s board. The election was held during the Wisconsin organization's Dairy Strong conference in Madison, Wisconsin. Members re-elected to the board are listed.
- Steve Bodart of Compeer Financial will remain as the Dairy Business Association’s treasurer. He has worked in the dairy community for 35 years and has been a corporate member of the Dairy Business Association for the past 20 years. He has contributed to webinars and as a speaker at events. He also participates in advocacy meetings with lawmakers at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
- Kevin Collins has farmed for many years near Greenleaf, Wisconsin. He has served as chairman of his local town board. He also is a member of his local school board, and is the chairman of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program. He has participated in meetings with lawmakers in Madison and in Washington, D.C.
- Bob Nagel is a partner and manager of Holsum Dairies, based near Hilbert, Wisconsin. He also was a practicing large-animal veterinarian. Nagel has been a member of the Dairy Business Association for 14 years. He has served on the association’s communications committee and represents the Dairy Business Association on a Midwestern task force exploring potential milk-pricing reform.
Other members serving on the board are listed.
- President, Amy Penterman, Dutch Dairy, Thorp
- President-elect, Lee Kinnard, Kinnard Farms, Casco
- Secretary, Greg Siegenthaler, Grande Cheese Company
- Paul Fetzer, Fetzer Farms, Elmwood
- Spencer Frost, Frost Farms, Waterford
- Jack Hippen, STgenetics, Middleton
- President emeritus, Tom Crave, Crave Brothers Farm, Waterloo
