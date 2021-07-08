 Skip to main content
Distinguished Leadership Award presented

David Fischer recently was named recipient of Holstein Association USA’s 2021 Distinguished Leadership Award. The award recognizes an individual who has made a career of providing outstanding and unselfish leadership for the betterment of the dairy industry.

Fischer’s career as an agricultural adviser and statewide dairy educator with the University of Illinois-Extension spanned four decades. Speaking at Dairy Day workshops, serving as a consultant for farmers, and developing educational programs were all part of his role.

He coached dairy-quiz bowl and dairy-judging teams for more than 30 years and served as a judge for many shows. He also spearheaded youth-development programs such as the Superior Young Producer Award and the Illinois 4-H Quality Assurance and Ethics program.

Fischer was raised on a farm in southern Illinois. He earned in 1971 a bachelor’s degree in animal and dairy science from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He later earned a master’s degree in environmental studies with an emphasis on livestock-waste management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

He remained active in the Clinton County Holstein Club and Illinois Junior Holstein Association. He recently was named to the Holstein Foundation board of trustees. He is a member of the American Dairy Science Association and has served on the board and committees for the Midwest Section. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.

