Kurt and Sarah Loehr of Eden, Wisconsin, recently earned the 2020 Distinguished Young Holstein Breeders award. The Holstein Association USA award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein breeders for their commitment to preserving the dairy industry and for achieving excellence in their daily lives.
The Loehrs were married in 2010 and began managing Forest Ridge Holsteins a year later. Their cattle are registered with the Forest-Ridge prefix. Today their 92-cow herd has a rolling-herd average of 23,289 pounds of milk, with 929 pounds of fat and 738 pounds of protein.
The herd is comprised of 21 Excellent and 46 Very Good cows. The farm has a 110.7 breed-age average value, making it one of the country’s top 100 breed-age average herds, according to Holstein Association USA. The Loehrs have had three All-American nominations and five Red and White All-American nominations.
They breed and sell cattle to thrive in a variety of dairy operations, according to Holstein Association USA. The Loehrs also lease show calves to area youth.
The Loehrs are active as youth-activity volunteers and event organizers. They have two daughters, Adella Loehr and Ainsley Loehr. Kurt Loehr currently serves on the board of the Wisconsin Holstein Association. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.