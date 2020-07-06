A drive-through-only dairy breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19 at the Granton Area Fire and Rescue Station at 116 S. Main St., Granton, Wisconsin. The event is being hosted by the Granton FFA Alumni and Supporters.
The breakfast had originally been planned to be held in June at the Jim and Caroline Walter farm. Due to the pandemic the farm event was replaced by the drive-through event. The Walter family has volunteered to host the dairy breakfast in 2022.
The 2020 breakfast will feature eggs, pancakes with maple syrup and butter, sausage, applesauce, cheese curds, ice cream and milk. Each breakfast will cost $7. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support agricultural education and Granton FFA chapter activities.