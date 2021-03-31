Eleven graduate from Cornerstone Academy

Eleven dairy farmers and allied-industry professionals graduated from the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy. They completed training in the professional-development program. The annual academy was held in conjunction with the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Business Conference, which was held March 17-18 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
The academy is designed to build the skills of dairy farmers and industry professionals who want to lead with purpose, character and integrity. It focuses on communication, emotional intelligence, professional etiquette, understanding generational differences, integrity and ethical decision-making, being a visionary thinker, and servant-oriented leadership.
The 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy graduates completed the influential, visionary and servant leadership pillars. The graduates – all from Wisconsin – are listed.
- Carissa Backhaus, Bovisync, Fond du Lac
- Whitney Birschbach, Agromatic, Fond du Lac
- Derek Brander, Brander's Dairy Farm LLC, Spring Green
- Sydney Endres, American Jersey Cattle Association, Lodi
- Katie Holewinski, Armor Animal Health, Beaver Dam
- Collin Keel, Animix, Juneau
- Rachel Kroeplien, Fly-By Acres, Sheboygan Falls
- Angie Kuester, CP Feeds, Reedsville
- Cassi Miller, World Dairy Expo, Madison
- Casey Sell, Animix, Beaver Dam
- Emily Truttmann, Animix, Juneau
The academy is funded in part by a grant from the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. Visit pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.