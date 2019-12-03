A technology for recovering energy, nutrient content and water from manure is being studied at the University of Nevada-Reno. The technology uses hydrothermal carbonization, a chemical process that converts organic compounds to structured carbon.
Algae can be produced with the hydrothermal carbonization-processed manure. Researchers at the university will study its nutritional value for animals. Algae as a feedstuff has potential for reducing the environmental footprint of dairy- and cattle-feeding operations, according to the researchers. They will conduct engineering, feedstock, animal-nutrition and life-cycle-cost analyses. The National Science Foundation recently awarded the university $2.3 million for the four-year project. Visit unr.edu/chemistry for more information.