An enterprise budget tool for feedlot producers is available on the Michigan State University-Extension website. Enterprise budgets are used to forecast economic profitability. The tool presents budgets for both beef and Holstein cattle at different placement weights. The tool is customizable so an operation’s specific values including rations can be entered and subsequent profitability calculated. Accompanying slides are available that detail the purpose of enterprise budgets, why opportunity costs are important to include, sections of the budget – revenue, operating and yardage costs – and how to conduct a sensitivity analysis.
Visit www.canr.msu.edu and search for “feedlot tool” or email mckend14@msu.edu for more information.