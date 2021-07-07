Equipment group appoints president

The Valmetal Group recently appointed David Vallières as president. The company designs and manufactures equipment and integrated solutions to optimize feeding and waste management on farms and processing plants.
Vallières since 2013 has served as vice-president of sales and marketing. He will continue to hold that position as well as the president’s position. He will be supported by Dominic Vallières, vice-president of finance, information technology and human resources, and Eric Vallières, vice-president of operations and research and development.
The Valmetal Group brings together six companies in Canada and the United States with a total of more than 450 employees. The company also has a distribution network of more than 150 dealers. Visit valmetal.com for more information.