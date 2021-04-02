Establish traceability with blockchain

As demand grows for information about the origins of food that consumers purchase, more companies are digitally delivering the information. Philip Harris, co-founder and president of ripe.io, described how food companies use blockchain technology to track information along each step of the supply chain. He spoke during the recent Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Business Conference.
“The future of food is in a state of change, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harris said. “The day will come where this level of traceability will be required to sell in the marketplace – consumers will demand it.”
Blockchain is a way to secure a timeline of information from the farm, processor, distributor and retailer so every ingredient’s source is traceable. Harris compared the food supply and its trend toward blockchain as paralleling Spotify, Amazon and Netflix in their users’ relationship with music, books and movies.
“I foresee a day when nutrition labels will each have a QR code so consumers can use their phone to access the history of nearly every ingredient in that item,” Harris said. “Some companies are already supplying this information.”
As blockchain data distribution continues to evolve, Harris said restaurants will be able to share the carbon footprint of every menu item, its calorie count and other nutrition facts.
Processors will one day financially incentivize dairy producers to provide information about each cow, including a history of feed, breeding, health and wellbeing, Harris predicted. He recommends that producers keep good records so data will be available when the time comes to integrate it into a blockchain system.