As demand for milk and milk products has significantly declined in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, milk volumes can no longer be absorbed, according to the European Milk Board. Reduced demand must be met with a temporary reduction in supply to help balance the market, said Erwin Schöpges, president of the European Milk Board.
The organization’s dairy-farmer members urge the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to immediately activate voluntary production cuts.
"If steep declines in prices and dumping milk aren’t addressed at the European Union level with coordinated voluntary production cuts – the collapse across Europe will be brutal," said Sieta van Keimpema, vice-president of the European Milk Board. “In the European Union we have the good fortune of a crisis instrument that has already proven to be very effective. Now is the time to activate it.”
The European Commission must launch a call for a volume-reduction program spanning a few months, the European Milk Board stated. Producers who reduce their milk deliveries from what they produced during the same period in 2019 would receive a bonus for every kilogram not produced. That would ensure the reduction remains economically viable for producers, the board stated.
It would be a mistake in the current situation to bank on private storage or public purchasing of butter and milk powder. Stored products, for which there is no demand, don’t relieve market pressure, the board stated. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.