The amount of milk being produced on European farms is too great for existing processing and market capacity. And the spread of the COVID-19 virus is leading to major difficulties in procurement and logistics in the processing industry, according to the European Milk Board. The situation is further compounded by possible personnel shortages and collapse in demand for certain products, the organization stated.
An effective way to bring relief is to actively reduce the pressure caused by surplus-milk volumes in the European Union, the European Milk Board stated. It recently called for the European Commission to immediately begin preparing for the launch of a voluntary volume-reduction scheme with capping.
"In this way farmers will jointly reduce production on their farms," the board stated. "Such concerted action, coordinated at the European Union level, can then adapt production volumes to current circumstances and can keep the economic consequences in check."
