Members of the European Milk Board support a European Union-wide milk volume-reduction scheme. Conversely they oppose as a crisis measure private storage aid for butter, milk powder and cheese.
Skimmed milk powder has become the symbol for misguided crisis measures implemented by the European Union in the dairy sector, according to Erwin Schöpges, a Belgian dairy farmer and president of the European Milk Board. Measures must take a different direction if they are to have any real effect in counteracting the crisis, he said.
The closing of schools and other public institutions, plus an almost complete standstill in the foodservice industry, has led to a dramatic reduction in demand for dairy products.
Executive committee members of the European Milk Board have voiced concerns that storage subsidies do nothing to change the difficult reality that dairy farmers face during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said milk prices are declining for dairy farmers. Conversely 30 million euros – as announced provisionally – are spent on subsidies for processed-milk products and will go to private industry. That means the current European measure was taken for the processing industry and not for the farmers, according to Johannes Pfaller, dairy farmer in Germany and an executive committee member of the European Milk Board. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.